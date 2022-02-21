Jameson Connects Accra: Here’s how to join in the celebration

This year, Jameson Ghana wants you to join in the celebration as it connects all the great attributes Ghana stands for including her people.

The brand behind your favourite whiskey and cocktail HQ is connecting Ghana’s biggest city for an unrivalled celebration in Accra. Characterised by goodwill, unity, diversity, taste and style, the celebration will reflect true Jameson spirit on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Untamed Empire venue on the Spintex Road.

Speaking on 'Jameson Connects Accra' and the idea's way of complimenting Ghana's Independence Day celebrations, Fionn Cox, West Africa Ambassador for Jameson said:

"This year we wanted to do something truly special to mark Ghana's 65th year of Independence. Join us on March 6th for a celebration of Music, Food, Fashion & Culture the Jameson way."

"In order to secure your tickets, purchase our limited-edition Jameson bottle in selected stores or enjoy a Jameson Drink at your favourite bar"

Join in the celebration, Get your tickets in two ways;

1. Purchasing the specially designed Jameson Independence Day Bottle Pack. You will also receive a cool Jameson gift!

2. Purchasing a Jameson Drink in your favourite bars around Accra.

3. Upon purchase, you will be given a Jameson Connects gift card where you can redeem your ticket for you and a friend.

Participating Stores: Melcom and Shoprite stores at the Accra Mall, Achimota Mall, West Hills Mall and the Kumasi Mall. The offer is available from Monday, February 14, 2022, to Friday, March 4, 2020.

About Jameson

Jameson whiskey is a unique blend of Irelands most premium triple distilled spirits. As they say "Triple Distilled, Twice as smooth" - try it for yourself!

