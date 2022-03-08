JamesonConnectsGH: Joey B, Mz Vee, Camidoh and more thrill fans on Independence Day

#JamesonConnectsGH had taken over the timeline ahead of Ghana's Independence Day celebrations. The buzz saw a host of Ghanaian influencers connect with each other through timeline conversations championed by a dialogue on Twitter Spaces with some of the values of Ghana and the creativity of her people.

With anticipation for the main event on Sunday, March 6, the list of activities could not put the stakes any higher and it lived up to the expectations of guests invited.

The concert kicked off at noon at the Untamed Empire in Accra with an arts festival that saw artists and creatives display their works to connect with their fans and new audience. The likes of popular Ghanaian graffiti artist, Ashenso, were all spotted at the open space concert.

Arts and fashion enthusiasts, models, skaters, photographers, dancers, hair stylists, barbers, social event game players among others, were kept excited throughout as the venue was set to have something for everyone to connect with.

Having promised to connect Ghanaians on Independence Day, this event was nothing short of what people expected as the connection was in-depth; from sheer passion to physical activities.

The Sunday concert which came with free drinks from Jameson Ghana switched into a music concert in the evening with a giant stage and lights that gave music talents the platform for the spotlight to be thrown on their artistry.

Music has always been a part of the Ghanaian community and the #JamesonConnectsGH event played its part in feeding into those musical values the West African nation is known for.

From Smallgod and friends taking the stage, Bryan The Mensah and Essilfie Music showing the world what they're made of to a surprise performance from Ghanaian talents MzVee and Joey B, the magical experience could not be upped a notch higher.

After serenading the audience with some of his songs, budding music talent, Camidoh closed the show with the performance of his ‘Sugarcane’ tune which is currently one of the biggest songs in Ghana.

Just as Camidoh says in his song, 'sugarcane sweet but girl your love is sweeter', the audience of the show could only attest to the fact that Ghana's 65th independence day celebration was sweet but with #JamesonConnectsGH, that experience was sweeter.