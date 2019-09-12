As part of the Ghana Theatre Festival, The National Theatre in collaboration with FC productions will stage a satire entitled “FOWLS FOR SALE” story by Fiifi Coleman written by Anna Hanson and directed by Fiifi Coleman.

Controversial Ataa Sowah had been blessed with three beautiful daughters. Like most homes blessed with daughters, there was one strict rule: NO BOYS ALLOWED.

Then Ataa Sowah makes a damning discovery. Dede, his beloved prayer warrior is with a child. For someone who lives the life of reclusion, this is a bombshell.

This becomes a subject of discussion and ridicule in the home, especially as Ataa Oko taunts Ataa Sowah over the man responsible for Korkor’s ‘Immaculate Conception'. Backed by gross regret and resignation, Ataa Sowah devises a plan, as a remedy to his dilemma.

It also suddenly dawns on Ataa Sowah that his three beautiful daughters are now over 30 years and without a suitor.

He plans a SALE.

This play talks about family values, friendship, marriage and a fathers determination to raise his daughters the best way he knows how.

This play also stars Jeneral Ntatea, Joana Oduro, Adeline Adjokatcher, Ruel Emmanuel, Prempeh Yeboah Afari and Fiifi Coleman.

Ticket hotlines are 0546360371 and 0501075250. You can also purchase tickets at the National Theatre.