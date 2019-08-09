The special event will also give fans the opportunity to party and interact with them.

The Touch of Gold event will also see performances from reigning best DJ of the year DJ Vyrusky and would be assisted by DJ Wallpaper.

According to the organizers, the event will be the first of its kind in Ghana and fans will opportunity to have the fun of their lives.

The tickets for the event goes for 100 cedis and VIP for 300 cedis. The show will be hosted by GH One TV and Live FM’s Presenter Sheldon the Turn Up.