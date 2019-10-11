The Glow in the Dark party that celebrated pioneering Ghanaian artists and DJs that "do it their way" was fuelled with sounds from Africa and was attended by over 1200 attendees including musicians and media personalities Ova Wise, Efya, Nana Fofie, Efia Odo, Moesha Buduong, Official Kwame, and BrownBerry.

"For years, Ballantine's has celebrated authentic and pioneering artists who have stayed true to their passion, True Music. We are excited to create a platform for music lovers and True Artists to come together and share their art while enjoying Ballantine's," said Sarah Haman, Brand Manager of Premium Brands at Pernod Ricard Ghana.

True Music Accra kicked off with tattoo artists and Ballantine's hostesses who painted guest's faces and bodies with glow paints and escorted them to the dance floor and avant-garde photo booths at various corners of the club for photo opportunities.

MC Kojo Manuel stirred the crowd with a special homage to Sarkodie for winning International Flow Act at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards after an impressive performance from rapper Yaw Bema.

DJs for the evening, DJ MicSmith, DJ Vyrusky, and iPhone DJ kept the crowd on the dance floor with best mixes of Afrobeats, Hip-hop, Highlife and Dancehall.

King Promise took on to the stage with his signature dark shades singing R&B and Afrobeats hits off his 'As Promised' album including "Bra", "Tokyo" and "Commando".

Darkovibes climaxed the night and brandished his smooth vocals and hype rhymes on songs such as "Kpo KeKe", "Stay Woke" and "Bless Me".

He was later joined on stage with La Meme Gang member, $pacely, and they performed together.

"Music is one of the ways where different people from different communities can come together and share the bond of oneness. I am grateful for the unique platform given to me by Ballantine's True Music Africa to share my music in an unfiltered way," said King Promise, Ghanaian highlife and Afrobeats singer-songwriter.

Ballantine's and Boiler Room launched True Music Africa in Ghana earlier this year with a live-streamed party broadcast to more than 17 million people around the world featuring epic performances from exciting talents in Ghana's buzzing hip-hop, rap, trap and R&B scenes.