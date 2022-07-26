Kojo Manuel, MzOrstin to perform at MMC Live 2022

With the combination of the two, patrons of the show should expect nothing short of spectacular on the MMC Live stage.

Touted as Ghana’s best Hypeman, Kojo Manuel does not only come across as a radio presenter but doubles as an Event Host, MC and an Artiste.

Kojo Manuel has hosted some of the biggest events in Ghana such as Afrochella, Wildaland among others.

With her infectious smile and incredible dance moves, Mz Orstin exudes a passionate aura that makes her music play exciting and addictive. Her love for music and dance shows through her work and enables her to create an atmosphere that draws people in.

She has been privileged in working in a number of hangouts including Kozo Bar, AM&PM and others which has built her versatility in the business, whiles giving her the opportunity to showcase her talent in various musical genres.

This year’s MMC Live has an all-star line-up - Ghana’s reigning Artiste of the Year KiDi, evergreen and smooth singer Adina, Kenny Blaq, one of Nigeria’s biggest comedians and Regardt Laubscher, South African top magician with comedian Clemento Suarez steering the affairs for the night.

Tickets are running for GHc 100 single and GHc 150 couple.

MMC LIVE is Ghana’s only trilogy show that creates a unique platform for musicians, magicians and comedians to showcase their talents in one night.