Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Wendy Shay to perform at RTP Awards 2018


Tickets for this year’s Radio and Television Personality -RTP Awards has gone on sale at 100 cedis each; available at the following venues; CockPit Bar -Achimota Mall, Vision1 FM, Peace FM, Koala -WestHills Mall.

  Published: , Refreshed:
The iconic Kuami Eugene, KiDi and Wendy Shay will be taking their audience through nonstop sessions of excitement and fun on October 6, 2018 at the Accra International Conference Center, as they perform live on the night to honour and celebrate outstanding achievers in radio and television in Ghana.

To be followed with a nostalgic showdown by Kwadee, who has assured patrons of nothing but an epic show to earmark his upcoming ‘comeback’ Europe tour.

RED CARPET:

Those craving the glitz and glamour of celebrity red carpet moments are in luck as the 8th Adonko RTP Awards 2018 is heading your way with magical experience.

This year, the red carpet starts at exactly 5pm fans can spot the experience on social media via the hashtag, #RTPAwards18, to see what your favourite celebrities and media personalities are slaying in.

There is an amazing lineup of radio and TV personalities nominated this year, and you won’t want to miss their big moments. The Radio and Television Awards unveiled the nominees about two months ago, and you will want to be there to cheer on your favorite stars and they are honoured on the big night. Main event begin at 7pm sharp.

The Radio and Television Personality Awards is the biggest, most prestigious and highly advertised event in Ghana with the focus to honour excellence in the media industry.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

