Accra thrilled at second Glo Laffta fest show


Accra thrilled at second Glo Laffta fest show



Glo Mobile, on Sunday successfully hosted its trademark comedy show Glo Laffta fest, for the second time in Ghana.

Held at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair, Accra, the rib cracking event had in attendance, thousands of Glo subscribers and residents of Accra, who all had a swell time.

It was a night excellent laughter and entertainment from a rich cast of comedians assembled by Glo from Ghana, Nigeria and Uganda.

Seasoned comedians, including Basketmouth, Khemikal, Salvador, Senator, Foster Romanus, Dan D Humorous, DKB and Gordons got the ample opportunity to do what they do best, and delivered to an indulgent audience, far more laughter and amusement than anybody had expected.

Nigerian comedian Basket Mouth

The night began with performances from upcoming comedians, who showed some very good skills under the klieg lights. These rising acts included MJ, Comedian Waris and Comic Emma. The audience appreciated their individual skills.

First to perform among the major acts was Khemikal. Though diminutive in frame, he captivated the audience with some good sets of jokes from his rich repertoire and succeeded to get the audience reeling and yearning for more. Khemikal earned the confidence and plaudits of all with his flawless delivery and original jokes too. Many felt the future of comedy in Ghana belonged to him.

Ghanaian comedy DKB

Ugandan Salvador cracked more ribs with his jokes, some of which the audience won't forget in a hurry. Many at the event won't forget his joke on event posters listing performing artistes and ending the list with "others". He made those in the "others" list the butt of some good jokes. 

Senator and Dan D Humorous gave a good account of themselves and justified why Glo included them on the historic show in Ghana. Both comedians, who were participating in the Glo Laffta fest for the first time in Ghana, were simply delightful. The audience did not fail to appreciate them for their exemplary performance.

Patrons of the Glo Laffta fest

DKB, Ghana’s biggest stand-up comedian, also performed at the big show, although he will soon have to contend with the likes of Khemikal for Ghanaians attention as the biggest comedian in the land.

Basketmouth was a mix of himself – hilarious – as well as a ‘preacher’. He preached carefulness in matters of relationship with the opposite sex. But that was the best the preacher in him could do. He went ahead to stoke the fire of laughter. His every minute was appreciated by the crowd as he continually cracked them up.

There were lucky winners on the night.

The Bishop of Osusu Ministry, Gordons, was the last on the bill and did his very best to get the audience to have value for sparing time to be at the very entertaining event.

With the second outing of the Glo Laffta fest just out of the way, all is now set for the fourth event, the Glo Mega Music and the last event which are expected to hold on Saturday, September 22 and Saturday, October 20 respectively.

play

 

A statement from Glo enjoined the good people of Accra not to miss the last two events as they would be biggest music shows ever witnessed in the country.

Already, artistes have been lined up for the Saturday, September 22 event. They include Stonebwoy, Wizkid, Yemi Alade, Tekno, among others.

