'Live Inside and Win the Ride' returns for second edition

The concept of LIWTR competition by GMA Group, owners of YFM, Happy FM and e. TV Ghana, is to bring together five individuals from different backgrounds across the country to endure sitting together in a Renault Duster SUV. During that period, contestants are evicted till there is one person left. The ‘last man standing’ wins the car.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch event held at the Accra Mall Food Court, Ernest Boateng, CEO of the Global Media Alliance Group, stated that the brain behind this exciting reality show was to bring strangers together in one car to coexist under stringent conditions, promote healthy competition and also to give one lucky contestant the rare opportunity of walking away with a brand-new Renault Duster SUV car.

“Five people from different backgrounds will be made to live in one car for as long as it takes. The ‘Live Inside and Win the Ride’reality show will teach contestants some basic survival tactics, test their endurance levels and also boost the tolerance levels,” Mr Boateng stated.

He called on all persons who believe they have what it takes to win a Renault Duster SUV, to pick up forms and register to be part of this great initiative.

“We at GMA are looking forward to a more competitive reality show this year. We are expecting more people to sign up for this great reality show,” he noted.

Explaining the mechanics of the reality show, Ese Adjabeng, Project Manager for LIWTR Reality Show said: “People who want to take part in this competition can go on any of our three websites – www.etvghana.com , www.yfmghana.com or www.happyghana.com - and lookout for the #WintheRide19 tab. This will open a form with an MTN mobile money number on it. You are expected to pay the registration fee of GHS 50.00, enter your transaction ID on the form, complete the forms and you will receive a confirmation message.”

“After the registration, we will hold auditions in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi to screen the applicants. Shortlisted applicants will be made to go through medical screening to ensure that they fit before they enter the car,” Ms. Adjabeng added.

“People can also visit our Happy FM and e. TV Ghana office at Asylum Down, YFM at Accra Mall, YFM Kumasi , YFM Takoradi or our GMA office at Dzorwulu and pick up a form with the MTN mobile money number on it, pay the registration fee of GHS 50.00 and write down the transaction ID on the form, complete the forms and submit them at any of our offices,” she disclosed.

The 2019 ‘Live Inside and Win the Ride’ reality show is sponsored by Premium Motors (Distributors of Renault in Ghana), Accra Mall, Le Banzini Restaurant, Pizza Inn, Chicken Inn and Creamy Inn, Equator Mobile Phones Ghana Limited, Telefonika, Yah and The Mall Pharmacy.