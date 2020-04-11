The donation by the church headquartered in La, is to support the work of frontline health workers and community partners conducting contact tracing in the fight against COVID-19 in Ghana.

The items included N95 respirator masks, infra-red thermometers, disposable gowns, surgical masks, protective eye-wear and hand sanitizers.

Rev. Dr Davina Markwei, the First Lady of LSI and a Physician who presented the items said, “as a health provider myself, I know the risks healthcare workers around the country are facing daily. We believe that the Assembly’s efforts can change the course of this pandemic by continuous detection, testing, isolation, treatment and sensitization of the public”.

The La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Vera Opata, who received the items was grateful to the church for their gesture and urged other organisations to emulate.

She encouraged Ghanaians to adhere to all the precautionary measures recommended by the Health Authorities to curb the spread of the virus.

Rev. Dr Ebenezer Markwei, the General Overseer of Living Streams International earlier noted that, the entire church has been moved by the plight of health workers who are sacrificing so much for the welfare of everyone else.

He said, “even as we commemorate the greatest sacrifice for humanity this Easter season, we salute our courageous frontline health workers who are the embodiment of living a sacrificial calling. I live with two, whose kindness and bravery every day leaves me in awe. We are here to help our heroes.”