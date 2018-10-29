Maachi Desserts opens new shop at A&C Mall in East Legon

news

Maachi Desserts opened a new spot at A&C Mall in East Legon on Friday 26th October, 2018.

Maachi Desserts is urging pudding lovers to find them at A&C Mall to try scrumptious cooling dessert treats.

Maachi Desserts opens from 9am to 10pm on weekdays, 9am-11pm on Saturdays and on Sundays 12pm-9pm.

Managing Director of Maachi Desserts, Tracy Bonsu in an interview with reporters revealed the business was less than a year old because they rolled out in February 2018.

“The Maachi is good morning in Twi so the idea is to say hello to delicious every morning with our variety of offerings.

“This is a relocation because our Bawaleshie branch where we started from is now closed and we are focused to make this new spot the best place for all customers.

We offer all desserts, pastries, drinks, milkshakes, ice teas and everything that’s nice you can get it at Maachi Desserts.

We have our own dispatch delivery which is very affordable.

The menu is created especially for those with a passion for the most delectable desserts and the business always strives to provide an exciting taste experience for customers.

“We are inviting you to share in our dessert passion and explore our incredible ice cream creations. All of our desserts have been designed to be irresistible and mouth-wateringly scrumptious. We aim to provide that special moment of pure indulgence with our array of dessert treats.

“We want every visit to Maachi Desserts to be an indulgent adventure for the senses and ensure you come back to us for more.” Tracy Bonsu added.