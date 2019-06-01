Organisers, Empire Ghana, say initial tickets released last week, are almost sold out.

The rush for tickets is a typical feature of the annual gathering of West Africa's biggest names in music.

The Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, June 8 will host the 2019 edition with top stars from Ghana and Nigeria battling it out for a claim to music's highest throne.

This year’s event is football-themed, and also features a guest act from the Barbados.

R2Bees, Medikal, and Patapaa will lead Ghana’s contingent this year while Nigeria is ably represented by rising star Teni, as well as Wande Coal, and Victor AD.

Main DJ for the night is the award-winning DJ Vyrusky while DJ Putin and DJ Big N will square off during the battle session.

Over a dozen acts are also expected to perform. They include: Tulenkey, Fameye, Quamina MP, Bless, Kelvyn Boy, Ras Kuku, Kofi Mole, J Derobie, Koko Trey, Opanka, A.K Songstress, Young Rush, and Saltan and Moziz.

Standard tickets for this year’s event are selling on Ticketmiller.com for GHC 150 with VVIP going for GHS 300.

Tickets are selling at Starr FM and Empire Ghana offices in North Ridge near Alisa Hotel, Enda at Accra mall, all Allied Oil filling stations and West Hills mall.

Patrons can buy Platinum tickets which comes with table seating and unlimited drinks and finger foods by calling 0505646657.

Ghana Meets Naija 2019 is powered by Empire Ghana and proudly brought to you by Kpoo Keke. Other sponsors are Allied Oil, Africa World Airlines (AWA), Tang Palace Hotel, Eddys Pizza, Makayla's Dream Grill Asuavo Security, and Golden Empire Legacy Ltd.

Ghanafuo.com is a media partner for Ghana Meets Naija 2019.