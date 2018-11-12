Mahalia wins maiden Miss Commonwealth Ghana 2018

news

For the first time in Ghana, the Miss Commonwealth pageant has been held.

The grand finale of the Ghana version of the international beauty pageant was held on November 10, 2018, at Alisa Hotel.

20 contestants made it to the grand finale, they open the show with a dance competition and based on the accumulated votes, they were short listed to 10, who then entered the talent competition, they showcased their rich knowledge in the history of Ghana.

Nero X and Teephlow then claimed the stage and entertained the audience with almost all his hit songs, the resounding reception proved, he is very much loved.

The list was then narrowed to 5 contestants who were judged based on the answers they provided to questions relating to social issues of which education, peace et al featured vividly.

Songstress Wendy Shay performed her recently released back to back hit songs before Mahalia Esi Tawiah was crowned the winner of Miss Commonwealth Ghana 2018, she walks home with a brand new Kia Picanto, and all-expenses-paid a trip to the United Kingdom and will participate in the world event next year.

Bella Agyeman takes the second runner-up spot while Eugenia Maabena Ackom takes the first runner-up.

The judges for the night were renowned Ghanaian DJ, Michael Mensah Ayenu (DJ Mensah), actresses Benedicta Gafah, Christabel Ekeh and Regina Adu Safoah and fashion designer Quophi Akotuah.

The Miss Commonwealth Ghana pageant is organized in partnership with Princess Duncan Foundation.