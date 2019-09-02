The works of various acts in this sector are not much appreciated and Comedy & Poetry Awards is here to shine much light on them.

Grand Connect and Limpex Impressions is up to the task with the introduction of this awards scheme.

The maiden edition will be held in February 2020, and September 2019 officially opens the floodgate for entries to be submitted for potential nomination.

Who and who qualify for this you may ask?

It is open to every comedian or poet or creative person whose craft falls within the calendar year of review (September 1, 2018 to August 31, 2019) is entitled to be nominated so far as he or she meets the criteria of the awards.

There are various categories which are up for grabs and they include Best TV Comedy Program of the Year, Best TV Comedy Program of the Year, Best Comedy Movie of the Year, Best Poetry/Spoken Word Act of the Year, Poetic Lyrical Rapper of the Year, Female Poetic Lyrical Rapper of the year amongst others.

Craft should be predominantly Ghanaian productions and include predominantly Ghanaian talents.

Nominations are opened from the 2nd September, 2019 and it ends on the 10th October, 2019 (6:00pm). You will need to follow this simple process and get your entry accepted.

Online nomination process: Log on to www.comedyandpoetryawards.com on September 2, 2019 at 6:00am. Click on the nomination tab. Provide details on your credentials and select your preferred category. Upload your image and click send.