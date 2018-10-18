Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Malta Guinness announces $20,000 prize money for Maltavator challenge season 2

This year will see 10 contestants recruited from each of the four zones across the country to compete.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

A nationwide hunt for contestants who will vie for the $20,000 reward for this year’s Maltavator Challenge will begin in November.

The Maltavator challenge is an obstacle course competition that tests contestants physically and mentally through a variety of games and obstacles.

Premium malt drink producer, Malta Guinness has promised a fresh, bigger and exciting Maltavator Challenge season 2.

This year will see 10 contestants recruited from each of the four zones across the country to compete for a spot among the final 10 who will later represent Ghana at the Pan-African Maltavator Championship.

READ ALSO: Clash of the titans as biggest acts jam at Glo Mega show grand finale

They will battle it out with contestants from 5 other African countries; Ethiopia, Cameroun, Cote D’Ivoire, Kenya and Nigeria for the grand prize of $20,000. Last year two Ghanaians picked up the 1st and 2nd runner positions in the Pan-African championship which was won by Ethiopia’s Keariam Abera.

The Brand Manager of Malta Guinness, Roland Ofori said, “This year, Malta Guinness is inviting more contestants from even more countries to turn their goodness into greatness. In Ghana we have opened it up to find the most enthusiastic and energetic Ghanaians to represent their nation.”

READ ALSO: Orijin set to give Kumasi double dose of jams

The first regional challenge is set for 3rd November 2018 at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra. Followed by Takoradi, Kumasi and Tamale on the 10th, 17th and 24th respectively.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

DJ Mensah All White party slated for November 2 at SOHO Club DJ Mensah All White party slated for November 2 at SOHO Club
Clash of the titans as biggest acts jam at Glo Mega show grand finale Clash of the titans as biggest acts jam at Glo Mega show grand finale
2baba, Falz, M.I, Darey, Bovi perform at Sound Sultan's star-studded "Jungle Story" musical 2baba, Falz, M.I, Darey, Bovi perform at Sound Sultan's star-studded "Jungle Story" musical
Orijin set to give Kumasi double dose of jams Orijin set to give Kumasi double dose of jams
Concert: Sarkodie to headline Glo Mega Show on Oct 20 in Ghana Concert Sarkodie to headline Glo Mega Show on Oct 20 in Ghana
Mega Event: Ghana Cocktail Festival 2018 lives a lasting impression on the minds of everyone Mega Event Ghana Cocktail Festival 2018 lives a lasting impression on the minds of everyone

Recommended Videos

Pulse Events: Here are the slay queens who missed the Glitz Style Awards Pulse Events Here are the slay queens who missed the Glitz Style Awards
Pulse Events: Zylofon signees & more win at Glitz Style Awards Pulse Events Zylofon signees & more win at Glitz Style Awards
Pulse Events: Glo Laffta Fest - Live PT 2 Pulse Events Glo Laffta Fest - Live PT 2



Top Articles

1 Clash of the titans as biggest acts jam at Glo Mega show grand finalebullet
2 Mega concert Stonebwoy, Wizkid, others to shut down Accra at Glo Mega...bullet
3 #RTPAwards18 See full list of winners at the 2018 RTP Awardsbullet
4 Concert Sarkodie to headline Glo Mega Show on Oct 20 in Ghanabullet
5 September 9 Glo Laffta fest returns to Accra on Sundaybullet
6 DJ Mensah All White party slated for November 2 at SOHO Clubbullet
7 Malta Guinness announces $20,000 prize money for Maltavator...bullet
8 Cinema SKY Girls bring out the big guns at the Silverbird...bullet
9 #GEA2018 Ghana Event Award 2018 full list of winnersbullet
10 #RTPAwards18 See full list nominees for 2018 RTP Awardsbullet

Top Videos

1 Pulse Events Performance At The BBW Affairbullet
2 Pulse Events Kwami Eugene's Performance at the S-concert - Pulse Eventsbullet

Events

#RTPAwards18 Stacy Amoateng wins RTP Personality of The Year
Celebrating Writers The '500 Word Festival' launched; submissions open to all writers
Meet George Bannerman, the greatest Master of Ceremonies of our time
MC Meet George Bannerman, the greatest Master of Ceremonies of our time
Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Wendy Shay to perform at RTP Awards 2018
#RTPAwards18 Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Wendy Shay, Okomfuor Kwadee to perform at RTP Awards 2018
X
Advertisement