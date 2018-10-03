The professional MC, brand consultant and philanthropist, George Bannerman has set the benchmark pretty high with his colourful displays.
It’s his duty to make sure they leave with unforgettable memories.
Previously we had family members or friends, playing these roles for us. Sometimes we cringe from their performances but alias we have limited or no choice.
READ ALSO: Don't steal spotlight with your dry jokes - Lydia Forson tells wedding Mc's
But now, a young group of pacesetters with the entrepreneurial spirit has made it their task to prevent such embarrassments. George happens to fall within this category. I happen to chance upon him and truth be told I was swept off my feet. The professional MC, brand consultant and philanthropist, has set the benchmark pretty high with his colourful displays.
WATCH HIM DANCE :
View this post on Instagram
Tell me ,,this isn#emo#4oCZ##t self fulfilling ,being passionate and enthusiastic about my work always brings joy to my clients,guests or audience ...#emo#77iP## #masterofceremony #gbthemc #onerace #gentleman #corporatemc #weddingmc #motivationalspeaker #dance #africandance #waistdance @mitchell_komz @wesleykessegh @ronnie_is_every_where_ @mrcocoyam @ebabykobby @chopdaily @thosecalledcelebs @yankey_himself @ghanawedding @ghanafuodotcom @pulseghana @ghanaweddingvendors
His command of the ceremony, interaction and above all dance moves would definitely leave an imprint in the hearts of your guest. Kudos, George the showman keep turning up.
ANOTHER VIDEO TO WOW YOU:
View this post on Instagram
So I decided to let the Bride and a guest lead the #emo#4oCc##Do as I Do#emo#4oCd## dance and it was .. Wedding Party Diaries @kofiappiahmanu Song- @eddiekhae #masterofceremony #weddingmc #corporatemc #georgebannerman #fun #stressfree #dance #weddingparty #love #KPAKUJEMU #gentleman #party #proudlyghanaian #mondaymadness #ghana
ANOTHER ONE WITH THE KIDS:
View this post on Instagram
It#emo#4oCZ##s Friday,, Catch me at (Kempinstik) @kempinskiaccra .Well.. a true Mc should be able to Emcee every kind of event from corporate to weddings to even kids events etc.. And must be ready to go an extra mile to make the event blissful ... Song - @djbreezygh x @dahlingage1 x @amgmedikal #masterofceremony #weddingmc #corporateevents #corporatemc #motivationalspeaker #africandance