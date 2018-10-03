Pulse.com.gh logo
Meet George Bannerman, the greatest showman of our time


MC Meet George Bannerman, the greatest Master of Ceremonies of our time

The professional MC, brand consultant and philanthropist, George Bannerman has set the benchmark pretty high with his colourful displays.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Meet George Bannerman, the greatest Master of Ceremonies of our time play

George Bannerman

The Master of Ceremonies (MC) is a very important figure during an event. One who stands tall above the crowd is George Bannerman.

It’s his duty to make sure they leave with unforgettable memories.

Previously we had family members or friends, playing these roles for us. Sometimes we cringe from their performances but alias we have limited or no choice.

READ ALSO: Don't steal spotlight with your dry jokes - Lydia Forson tells wedding Mc's

But now, a young group of pacesetters with the entrepreneurial spirit has made it their task to prevent such embarrassments. George happens to fall within this category. I happen to chance upon him and truth be told I was swept off my feet. The professional MC, brand consultant and philanthropist, has set the benchmark pretty high with his colourful displays.

WATCH HIM DANCE :

 

 His command of the ceremony, interaction and above all dance moves would definitely leave an imprint in the hearts of your guest. Kudos, George the showman keep turning up.

ANOTHER VIDEO TO WOW YOU:

ANOTHER ONE WITH THE KIDS:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

