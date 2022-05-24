Meet Robert Augustus Abban, the man behind most jaw-dropping events photos online

He has a reputable brand for his photography firm being one of the top-notch photographers Ghana can boast of.

Rob Augustus was recently announced the official photographer for Ghana Music Awards UK, Ghana Music Awards USA and one of Ghana’s leading tour agencies, Kayatours.

Robert Aban has taken shots for eventful ceremonies such as; Ghana Music Awards UK, Ghana FIFA Awards 2018, Rapperholic, Bhim Concert 2018, Kaya Tour, 3Music Awards, and Afrima Awards as the lead photographer.

The award winning photographer is often seen with BET award-winning artist, Stonebwoy, sarkodie, and radio personality Abeiku Santana , Bolaray .

Rob Abban Pulse Ghana

In recent photos from the famous Ghanaian photographer, Robert Abban has captured with his lens more of Ghana, Kenya, UK, South Africa, Dubai, Soa Tome, Germany, France and other countries’ tourism sites making him a tourism photographer as well.

Rob’s career in photography took off when he realized there is no limit to the value of goods that can be created or transmitted through continuous refinement of art, tempered by his own imperfection and desire to achieve new heights of personal interest.

He enrolled at Zepto Professional Training Institute, Accra – Ghana, where he studied cinematography full time with a high degree of concentration and determination.

That is when he fell in love with photography and married it. Since acquiring the fundamentals of photography education, he graduated to become the renowned talented photographer he is today.

He later founded Rob Multimedia in Accra to provide professional photography services for events, celebrations, weddings, blogging, printing companies, tourism, and journalism.

Robert has worked as an official photographer for Ghana Music Awards Uk , Ghana Music Awards USA, Ghana Entertainment Awards USA , Kayatours, Stonebowy, sarkodie and Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, CEO of Despite Group Of Companies.

Using his camera lenses, he is able to separate human life into a collection of moments, each of which has the meaning of a full lifetime.

Rob Photography has been named the 2019 Best Event Photographer of the Year.

In August 2019, rob won the Best Event Photographer of the Year Award At Ghana Events, won IPA Awards as (international photographer) in 2021 also won best events Photographer at GSH (Ghana style Awards 2022) .

In 2021 Ghana Music Awards USA honored Robert Augustus Abban on this support to the music industry.

