Meet the final 10 Miss Malaika contestants

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Contestants for the 2018 edition of Miss Malaika are geared up for the grand finale scheduled for Saturday, November 3.

The event which will take place at the National Theatre in Accra will see some thrilling performances from Lynx Entertainment record label trio; Kuami Eugene, Kidi and MzVee, and RuffTown Records/MidasTouch Inc leading artiste, Wendy Shay.

Miss Malaika grand finale is expected to host 10 beautiful, young and vibrant Ghanaian women.

Here are the final 10 delegates ahead of the grand finale;

Delegate number 1- Anne

play Anne

 

Delegate number 2 – Rosetta

play

 

Delegate number 3 – Afia

play Afia

 

Delegate number 4 – Gesa

play Gesa

 

Delegate number 5 – Evelyn

play Evelyn

 

Delegate number 6 – Jennifer

play Jennifer

 

Delegate number 7 – Mariam

Mariam play

Mariam

Delegate number 8 - Ambraya  

play Ambraya

 

Delegate number 9 – Dela

play Dela

 

Delegate number 10 – Gloria

play Gloria

 

Very limited tickets are currently on sale at Charterhouse, Xmen, Nallem stores in the Accra Mall, Junction Mall and Osu Mall for 100 cedis only.

Miss Malaika Ghana is produced by the nation’s biggest event company, Charterhouse and is proudly sponsored by UB Hair Relaxer, Awake Mineral Water, Carnival, Infinix Mobility, British Council, Volta Serene Hotel, City Escape Hotel, Premium Motors, TLC Electronics, Taxify, Adansi Travels, Gold Coast Restaurants, Henry’s Inn, Jumia travel, Jumia foods, Koppan Hospitality, GTP, Glams Make-up, Kenya Airways, Holy Trinity Spa, Tomreik Hotel, Max TV, TV7, Pluzz FM, YFM and GhOne TV.  

