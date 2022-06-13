Mercedes Benz, Nissan Patrol, 5 other vehicles used by Kwame Nkrumah [Photos]

As the oldest and largest museum in Ghana, the National Museum, which was opened in 1957, the year of our independence, had to be closed to the public in 2015 for lack of maintenance. It had deteriorated to such an extent that it posed serious safety risks to visitors, workers and the exhibits held there.

But, according to President Akufo-Addo, the Museum has now been fully rehabilitated and restored to its original state with the inclusion of additional exhibits and artefacts.

"The Museum has now been fully rehabilitated and restored to its original state with the inclusion of additional exhibits and artefacts. Its inner roads have also been asphalted, the first time ever since its establishment," he said.

Adding that, "In seeking to enrich the experience of visitors to the Museum, the curators of the National Museum have also added seven (7) of the vehicles used by former Heads of State, including three (3) E-450 Mercedes Benz vehicles, two (2) Nissan Patrols, a limousine and a Toyota Land Cruiser."

This move, according to President Akufo-Addo is part of a comprehensive vision of his government to help create a more vibrant cultural industry sector.

"Tourism, arts and culture are effective tools for economic transformation, and we, in Ghana, can benefit from this because we possess a significant number of heritage resources," he said.

