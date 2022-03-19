Miss World 2022: Ivorian Olivia Yace crowed 2nd runner-up

The 23-year-old was the only African beauty queen to make it to the top six of the pageant this year.

The pageant, which was to be held on December 16, 2021, was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The event was, therefore, held on Thursday, March 17, 2021.

On September 4 last year, Olivia Yace was crowned Miss World Côte d’Ivoire at the glamourous continental final held at Abidjan Hôtel Ivoire.

Pulse Ghana

After she was adjudged winner of the African edition of the Miss World in Abidjan, she thanked everyone who supported her.

“To all the other candidates that I have had the pleasure of knowing and appreciating, please hold your head up high because you have not been unworthy!

“To all of the reconciled Ivory Coast, to all of the Africa and all the other countries that have supported me, may God give you graces and blessings for each of your marks of attention, and each of your votes,” she said.

Olivia has a marketing and management major from Yamoussoukro and has been modelling since she was 13 years.

She is trilingual, fluent in French, Spanish and English.

Her role models include, former American first lady, Michelle Obama and Queen Abla Pokou from her native country.