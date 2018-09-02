Pulse.com.gh logo
Mövenpick kick-starts its Kilo for Kindness campaign


Charity Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel kick-starts its Kilo for Kindness campaign

The campaign was officially launched at the forecourt of Movenpick Ambassador hotel yesterday, 31st September, 2018.

Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel kick-starts its Kilo for Kindness campaign

Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel kick-starts its Kilo for Kindness campaign

Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel launches 2018 ‘Kilo of Kindness’ charity campaign.

Ghana's premium hotel, Mövenpick, in patnership with Chance for Children, an accredited non-governmental organisation (NGO) deepens a longstanding commitment to philanthropy with its fourth year of the ‘Kilo of Kindness’ campaign.

Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel kick-starts its Kilo for Kindness campaign

Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel kick-starts its Kilo for Kindness campaign

 

The campaign officially commenced yesterday, 31st September 2018, at the forecourt of Mövenpick Ambassador hotel. Present at the event were some staff of Mövenpick hotel, representatives of some Cooperate instution, and the media. 

The event also saw a performance a performance from the beneficiaries of the charity drive, Chance for Children.

Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel kick-starts its Kilo for Kindness campaign

Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel kick-starts its Kilo for Kindness campaign

 

The ‘Kilo of Kindness’ campaign is part of the company‘s global CSR programme, SHINE, which groups initiatives around three pillars — Environment, Employer, and Social Sustainability — with Education the thread common to each.

This year's initiative calls on guests and the general public to donate at least one kilo of food, clothing, and educational supplies to disadvantaged communities around the world, with a focus on underprivileged youngsters.

Speaking at the launch,Noemi Delgado, Director of Sales & Marketing, Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel said the Kilo of Kindness initiative has grown over the years with massive support from the public.

"In 2018, we are rallying support company-wide and across as many channels as possible in the hope it will be the charity drive‘s most successful year yet", she stated.

