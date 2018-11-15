MTN Heroes of Change season 5 launched, winner takes home GHC 100k

news

Heroes of Change, a programme designed to honour individuals who are making a change in their communities, has launched its fifth edition in Accra.

Organised by telecommunication giants MTN Ghana under its foundation, Heroes of Change seeks to recognise, reward Ghanaians whose efforts in their respective communities have impacted and changed lives.

“It is those seemly small act of kindness, a small act of support that’s what really Heroes of Change is,” said Selorm Adedevoh, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Ghana during the launch of season 5 at its headquarters in Accra on Wednesday, November 15.

He continued: “There are all these people out there in small communities who have absolutely nothing but just out of the share will of their heart, their will to do good on earth and to help people around them they go out there and they find a way to support other people.

This is our vision as MTN to impact social change whether by money or not but it’s the will of change that’s really important and this is why we are supporting and continue to support the heroes of change.”

He added that “MTN Heroes of Change is about honouring individuals who make extraordinary contributions to their communities in a sustained manner. In identifying the Heroes, we would like to acknowledge the contribution of the nominees, who go out of their way to identify and nominate their heroes. Without them, there will be no Heroes of change and we appreciate their effort.”

This year, Rev. Albert Ocran, Sydney Casely Hayford and Dr Doris Yaa Dartey form a jury to oversee the nomination process. The same personalities oversaw the season 4.

The nomination for the season 5 opened Wednesday, November 14, 2018, and will be closed on Friday, January 18, 2019.

The ultimate winner will walk home with GHC100,000 and each category winner will receive 30,000 cedis this is to enable them to undertake more projects and enable the heroes to reach more people.

The MTN Foundation is a structure established within the MTN Group with the aim to have the responsibility of a broad community impacting and supporting national and international development priorities as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

The MTN heroes of Change is one of the most transformational projects the MTN Ghana Foundation has embarked upon.

The MTN Heroes of Change initiative seek to identify, celebrate and support individuals who make an extraordinary contribution to their communities and the country at large.