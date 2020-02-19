Musician T. Low to create awareness about tramadol abuse with 'Independence Day Pool Party'

The aim of the pool party is to create awareness about the dangers of tramadol.

He would also use the opportunity to campaign for peaceful election.

Up and coming artistes confirmed to help T. Low to make the day a success includes No Joke, Gidi Sisq, KWAKU, Single, Yaw Fx, far Rich, Shella, Odasani, Ikal among others.

Speaking in an interview with T. Low he said there would be other activities such as swimming competition, eating competition, pizza challenge, dancing competition.

According to him, he has invited professionals who would to the patrons on the dangers of tramadol use.

“Tramadol is killing the youth and I thought it wise to educate the youth about it. At the end of the day I intend to save lives and help the use come out of such bad substance” he said.

From the April to December T Low will be embarking on national tour on peaceful election.