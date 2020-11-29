Gyato, a master’s degree holder in Conflict, Peace and Security who is currently a PhD student, is widely renowned among the country’s Zongo youth and lauded for his efforts in conflict resolution, notably in the Alavanyo-Nkonya dispute as well as discord between Hohoe natives and Zongo youth.

Announcing Gyato’s appointment, Sharubutu said his office has “monitored Mr Gyato’s involvement in peacebuilding efforts in various parts of the country,” for which reason he was selected.

In his new role, Gyato is expected to amplify and coordinate harmony among the country’s youth, particularly in the lead up to, during, and after the 2020 polls.

In his acceptance speech, Gyato cited a life-changing interaction with a victim of the Somali war. The account led him to the understanding that “no one is safe within a community or society riddled with insecurity. And no one filled with conflict, despair, and anxiety rises to the zenith of any godly profession. So, I set out to do this one thing: be at peace with myself and with all.”

The maxim, Gyato said, has been pivotal to his vision. He also observed that his appointment is testament to the fact that his efforts are being keenly observed by leadership. “This honour bestowed on me for my little, submarine operations within the peace space is something I will cherish considerably.

“Election-related violence has destroyed many African countries. Ghana has escaped this unfortunate conundrum and it is my expectation that the 2020 elections will be no different,” he said.

“It is time we saw peace neither as a prelude to, nor an addendum to elections. It is an ever-constant pre-requisite for personal, familial, and national progress. Insofar as each person values their peace of mind, it then behooves on us to value the peace of our brother, friend, relative, colleague, political opponents, and/ or even perceived enemies.”

Gyato also pledged to continue his mission to be at peace with all as well as “speak and act peacefully to all men.

“I undertake to accept diversity as a strength and use diversity to build a peaceful society. I undertake to do more towards building a peaceful Ghana,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Ibrahim Cudjoe Quaye, who chaired Gyato’s investiture, Madina MP Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface, as well as NDC aspiring Member for Parliament for Madina, Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu also pledged peace before and after election 2020.

