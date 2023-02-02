Opulence and flamboyance on display as Osei Kwane Despite celebrates 61st birthday [Videos]

Osei Kwame ‘Despite’ is 61 years today, and he is celebrating her birthday the only way she knows best; praising God and flaunting wealth.

Obviously, a big feat to celebrate, the internet has been flooded with videos of the rich man and how the celebration is going.

A video of a long convoy of luxury cars was first captured. Then members of the East Legon Executive club, which Despite is a part of, were captured together with his family and friends singing the 'Happy Birthday' song for him. Clad in white outfits, they sang with so much happiness and Despite stood in their midst beaming with smiles.

Of course, the businessman has earned a reputation for being humble and down-to-earth and always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. As part of his birthday celebration, he visited former President John Agyekum Kufuor where he knelt down to show his respect and appreciation. This act of humility was seen by many as a reflection of Despite's character and generated a lot of positive attention and admiration from the public.

Well, the celebration hasn't ended as Osei Kwame Despite has joined the Demonstration School for the Deaf at Mampong-Akuapem for the celebration. He is captured cutting cake with his colleagues as they cheer him up.