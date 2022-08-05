Osu Oxford Street to host Wogb3j3k3 carnival, exhibition

It will also serve as a big platform for dealers in Made in Ghana goods ranging from food, clothes, banks, insurance, real estate, building materials, and many more.

"It is going to be the first of its kind, we are involving the tourism Ministry to make this happen," the organizers said in a release.

They also added that "a lot of our brothers and sisters in the diaspora want to reconnect and trace their roots, and l think this initiative offers them a rare opportunity and a good platform for that.

"Plans are at foot to bring on some of our key traditional leaders to grace the event."

In a related development, Government says, it has invested two million U.S dollars in renovating tourism facilities in the Central region and also promote other new ones to create employment and generate revenue.

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture, and creative Art, Mark Okraku Mantey who represented the President, explained that the total development and growth of the nation largely depends on the regions, hence the need to support the promotion of Investment opportunities.