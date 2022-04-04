Photos: Check out all the Grammy 2022 red carpet fashion

Pulse Ghana

Billie Eilish was bold in black, with a daring Rick Owens’ creation offset by a spiky updo and shades.

Olivia Rodrigo went into the night as the one to beat – being nominated for all four of the big awards – and she looked the part too, wearing a black Vivienne Westwood gown with sparkly pink detailing.

She walked away as one of the big winners, bagging best new artist and best pop album.

BTS may have lost out on their first-ever Grammy but V and RM, SUGA and J-Hope, Jungkook, Jin and Jimin looked smooth like butter on the red carpet, with an autumnal collection of Louis Vuitton suits. The septet told reporters they wanted to hook up with Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga and J Balvin at the ceremony, so they could collaborate on future songs.

Justin Bieber and his wife, the model Hailey Bieber turned heads when they arrived, not least because of his bright pink beanie hat.

The singer was up for several prizes, including best pop vocal album for Justice and best pop solo performance for Anyone, and also performed an acoustic version of his track Peaches.

Megan Thee Stallion looked like the queen of the jungle in a skin-tight one-shoulder leopard pattern gown by Roberto Cavalli, topped off with some large snake earrings.

US singer and rapper Lil Nas X stepped out wearing pearls (lots of them), attached to an angelic white suit.

He was up for a multitude of equally shiny awards this year but ultimately walked away empty-handed.

Although he did treat the audience to an energetic medley of songs such as Dead Right Now, Montero and Industry Baby.

Another multiple nominee, Doja Cat, chose a one-shoulder, cerulean blue bodice with beaded detail for her red carpet look.

She had greater luck on the night, winning one for her collaboration with SZA.

UK pop sensation Dua Lipa was not nominated this year, she was just on award presenting duties but still dressed to impress.

Actress Laverne Cox posted for pictures in a sheer panel black dress, while sporting a possibly Prince-inspired purple rinse hairdo.

