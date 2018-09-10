Photos from the TEDxOsu September 8th conference

Pulse.com.gh logo
TEDx is a global movement devoted to bringing ideas worth spreading to communities around the globe meant to inspire conversation, prompt innovation and create connections.

The programme dubbed TedxOsu took place at Impact Hub at Osu in Accra on Saturday, September 8, 2018.

TedxOsu is a community platform to impact the people of Accra and its surrounding. Osu, the heart of Accra is made up of challenging minds and variety of spirited industries of Africa.

The theme for the conference was ‘A bold Step’ with 10 speakers at this year's event who gave insightful talks about diverse ideologies in relation to the theme of the conference.

Ibukun Onitiju, a Digital Marketing expert, Bernard Avle, a Ghanaian media personality, Francis-Xavier Sosu, a renowned Human Rights and Public Interest Lawyer, the quiz mistress for the National Science and Maths Quiz [NSMQ]  Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann, Ama Pratt who is the the Chief Executive Officer of M.A.P Concepts Ghana, Ghanaian actor John Dumelo , Prof. Kwame Henaku Addo, a global development architect, Judith Mills, Ghanaian born US-based biomedical scientist, were amongst the 10 speakers present at the event.

The hosts for the event were renowned MC and TV personality Kafui Dey and voice-over artiste and a TV/radio content producer, AJ Sarpong.

