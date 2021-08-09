RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Pulse engage Ghanaian influencers in training and networking sessions

Authors:

Pulse Staff

Pulse, as part of engaging its audience, has always found innovative ways to tell stories.

Pulse engage Ghanaian influencers in training and networking sessions
Pulse engage Ghanaian influencers in training and networking sessions

A section of this storytelling involves influencers who keep on shining in their own space.

Recommended articles

With the rise of influencer marketing across the globe, Pulse Ghana held its first hangout with Ghanaian influencers back in April 2021, a fun day to understand their way of work and share knowledge on content creation.

Pulse engage Ghanaian influencers in training and networking sessions
Pulse engage Ghanaian influencers in training and networking sessions Pulse Ghana

Following up with the challenges realized from the Influencer Hangout, Pulse Ghana went a step further to organize a training and networking session dubbed “Pulse Influencer Workshop & Networking Event” on Friday, August 6, 2021, at the Pulse Ghana office, East Legon, Accra.

The evening event saw some of the most influential social media personalities in attendance with fun on the 'Pulse Carpet', interesting conversations as well as content creation from both parties.

Pulse engage Ghanaian influencers in training and networking sessions
Pulse engage Ghanaian influencers in training and networking sessions Pulse Ghana

A training workshop which was coordinated by Pulse Ghana's Operations team saw Ruth Quarshie, an Account Manager take the influencers through various topics with insights in influencer marketing, branding as an influencer, contracts, content calendar, reporting and invoicing.

Pulse Ghana's Director of Content, Kwame Boakye had a session with the influencers on content creation, how content works on the different social media platforms as well as collaborating as influencers.

In a question and answer session, the influencers shared their stories on projects they have worked on. They also made enquiries on how to be better at what they do and the role Pulse Ghana can play which raised some fruitful discussions.

Pulse engage Ghanaian influencers in training and networking sessions
Pulse engage Ghanaian influencers in training and networking sessions Pulse Ghana

Speaking on the event, Pulse Ghana Head of Influencer and Contributor Engagement Precious Oduro said:

"It was great meeting these influencers who create amazing content to help promote brands and entertain us.

"Having spent time with them, we know how best to support and work with them for great executions. It was a fun and educative night for us all and we look forward to our next event."

www.instagram.com

The training session was followed by networking and refreshment with some goodie bags.

We understand there are more influencers out there. If you want to be part of our next event as an influencer, please send an email to precious.oduro@pulse.com.gh and let’s connect. #WeArePulse #PulseInfluencerNetworking

Authors:

Pulse Staff

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are 7 things your partner does not need to know about you

Here are things you really should not be talking to your partner about. [Credit: Black Excellence]

4 signs that your boyfriend is a sapiosexual

4 signs that your boyfriend is a sapiosexual

6 natural tips for boosting our libido

___8307055___2018___4___26___13___black_couple_kiss_1

7 things every husband must do for his pregnant wife

Pregnant woman and husband