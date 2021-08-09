Pulse engage Ghanaian influencers in training and networking sessions

With the rise of influencer marketing across the globe, Pulse Ghana held its first hangout with Ghanaian influencers back in April 2021, a fun day to understand their way of work and share knowledge on content creation.

Following up with the challenges realized from the Influencer Hangout, Pulse Ghana went a step further to organize a training and networking session dubbed “Pulse Influencer Workshop & Networking Event” on Friday, August 6, 2021, at the Pulse Ghana office, East Legon, Accra.

The evening event saw some of the most influential social media personalities in attendance with fun on the 'Pulse Carpet', interesting conversations as well as content creation from both parties.

A training workshop which was coordinated by Pulse Ghana's Operations team saw Ruth Quarshie, an Account Manager take the influencers through various topics with insights in influencer marketing, branding as an influencer, contracts, content calendar, reporting and invoicing.

Pulse Ghana's Director of Content, Kwame Boakye had a session with the influencers on content creation, how content works on the different social media platforms as well as collaborating as influencers.

In a question and answer session, the influencers shared their stories on projects they have worked on. They also made enquiries on how to be better at what they do and the role Pulse Ghana can play which raised some fruitful discussions.

Speaking on the event, Pulse Ghana Head of Influencer and Contributor Engagement Precious Oduro said:

"It was great meeting these influencers who create amazing content to help promote brands and entertain us.

"Having spent time with them, we know how best to support and work with them for great executions. It was a fun and educative night for us all and we look forward to our next event."

The training session was followed by networking and refreshment with some goodie bags.