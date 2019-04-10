The concept of LIWTR competition by Global Media Alliance Group, owners of YFM, Happy FM and e.TV Ghana, is to bring together five individuals from different backgrounds across the country to endure sitting together in a Renault Duster SUV.

During that period, contestants are evicted till there is one person left. The ‘last man/woman standing’ wins the car.

Prospective contestants in the country are excited about the reality show and are signing up in their numbers. Registration is expected to end on May 3, 2019.

Commenting about how people can sign up and be part of this exciting reality show, Ese Adjabeng, Project Manager for LIWTR reality show said: “Anyone who wants to take part in this competition can go on any of our three websites – www.etvghana.com, www.yfmghana.com or www.happyghana.com- and look out for the #WintheRide19 tab. “

“This will open a form with an MTN mobile money number on it. You are expected to pay a registration fee of GHC50.00, enter your transaction ID on the form, complete the forms and you will receive a confirmation message.”

“After the registration, we will hold auditions in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi to screen the applicants. Shortlisted applicants will be made to go through medical screening to ensure that they are fit before they enter the car,” Ms. Adjabeng added.

“People can also visit our Happy FM and e.TV Ghana office at Asylum Down, YFM at Accra Mall, YFM Kumasi, YFM Takoradi or our GMA office at Dzorwulu and pick up a form, pay the registration fee of GHC50.00 and write down the transaction ID on the form, complete the forms and submit them at any of our offices,” she disclosed.

The 2019 ‘Live Inside and Win the Ride’ reality show is sponsored by Premium Motors (Distributors of Renault in Ghana), Telefonika, Accra Mall, Le Banzini Restaurant, Pizza Inn, Chicken Inn and Creamy Inn, Equator Mobile Phones Ghana Limited, Total Clinic, Yah and Omega Securities and The Mall Pharmacy.