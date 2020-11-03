The meeting, held at the Embassy of Peru in Accra was to officially invite Mr. Tuppia to the 2020 edition of Runway Ghana fashion show, and also to establish a business relationship between Ghana and Peru through its office.

Founded in 2016, Runway Ghana brings together stakeholders in the fashion industry including models, fashion designers and customers to collaborate, and share ideas on how to make the industry better and beneficial for everyone involved.

“The main goal for RUNWAY GHANA is to build a sustainable fashion business in the long term coupled with building global fashion mentors out of our local fashion homes.

This we have demonstrated and showcased to the world by bringing all fashion stakeholders on one platform and have further built direct relationships between clothing companies, models, fashion designers and their customers locally and on the international front," remarked Mr. Wisdom Akwesi Ababio, CEO of Runway Ghana.

"It was an honour and privilege to meet His Excellency," added Araba Sey, a member of the delegation and brand ambassador of this year's event.

Mr. Tuppia expressed his excitement about the invitation, and shared his admiration for Ghanaian designs. He alsoencouraged the team to keep up the good work and their efforts at making a mark with Ghanaian fashion and the modelling industry on the global fashion market.

The fourth edition of the international fashion showcase will be held on Saturday December 19, 2020 at the Gold Coast Restaurant & Cocktail Bar.

It will feature seasoned designers from Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia, United States of America, United Arab Emirates, Italy and more.

Dubbed ‘Fashion Beyond Covid-19,’ organizers say this year’s event will build up on the successes achieved previously by continuing to showcase Ghanaian fashion, music and art to a global audience through fashion and entertainment.

The annual event has been praised for showcasing Ghanaian fashion, music and art through its enactment of social, cultural and economic initiatives including Buy Ghana and Wear Ghana.

Other activities planned for this year include a workshop to educate participants on business opportunities in the fashion industry and highlighting sectors in the fashion industry and emerging fashion designers through a collaborative catwalk and exhibition. An exhibition fair will be held from 3pm to 4pm on Saturday 19th December, 2020.

As part of this year’s celebration, a Ghanaian model will be nominated as a national tourism ambassador to represent the country at international fashion events.

