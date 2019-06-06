Sarkodie interacts with CEO of Vū-Mē, others

Vū-Mē has reached Africa which was launched and introduced first in Ghana by some influential musicians like rapper Sarkodie.

Vū-Mē is creating a new outlet for social influencers and content creators to share their entertaining video content and still make revenue for making such good videos.

In a discussion with Leonard Pimentel, CEO and Chief Technology Officer for Lotus Research, owners of the Vū-Mē app with some Bloggers, radio personalities and musicians, he mentioned that, content creators will receive revenue in several ways including views on content, sharing content, live pay-per-view events, native advertisements, SVOD, and live broadcasts, and in-app ecommerce.

"Unlike any other social or video platform online, Vū-Mē gives audiences an opportunity to make money alongside influencers just by watching and sharing videos they love," he said

Vu-Me is revolutionizing digital video revenue sharing by offering an innovative pay-per-view model, giving creators, event organizers and general public the freedom to live stream and offer pay per view services to reach clients who may not be available to physically be present to watch events and programs from the comfort of their phones. Event Organizers and content providers get to determine their own price for exclusive content while keeping a greater portion of earnings.

Vū-Mē is currently available for free downloads and enables content creators, event organizers, to live-stream, pay per view and share photos, videos and 4K Ultra HD video across Wi-Fi and mobile networks with industry first levels of low latency, giving audiences the richest experience regardless of device.

Also speaking at the Influencers engagement, Mr. Nana Kwame Oteng-Gyasi, Business Development Consultant for Vū-Mē in Africa encouraged Ghanaians to make good use of the app.

"Vū-Mē has come to stay and it will not only put money and entertain us but also impact life. Lucky enough, Ghana is the first country to be introduced to Vū-Mē and we encourage Africa’s Young population to embrace this opportunity that will help curtail the huge unemployment on the continent," he stated

At the interaction with the CEO of Vū-Mē were Abieku Santana, Bridget Otoo, Sarkodie, Caroline Sampson, Lexis Bill, AJ Sarpong, Ameyaw Debrah, George Britton and other entertainment industry players and social media influencers.