PHOTOS: Sarkodie, Wizkid, Davido, others light up Glo Mega Music final show

  • Published:
Image
Image

The Fantasy Dome at the Accra International Trade Fair Centre was lit Saturday,  October 20, when top Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes came together on one stage to thrill Glo subscribers.

play Flavour performing at the Glo Mega Music Show final concert

 

A night of pure entertainment, Glo subscribers were treated to some good music and laughs (comedy).

play Foster Rumanus performing at the Glo Mega Music Show final concert

 

Ghanaian comedian Foster Romanus clashed with Nigerian comedy stars Basketmouth and Gordons on stage to crack ribs.

play Stonebwoy performing at the Glo Mega Music Show final concert

 

On the music side, Ghana's Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and Patapaa clashed with Nigeria's Wizkid, Davido, Yemi Alade and Flavour to thrill the hundreds of fans gathered at the venue.

play Wizkid performing at the Glo Mega Music Show final concert

 

There were some few surprises.

play Yemi ALade performing at the Glo Mega Music Show final concert

 

During Sarkodie's performance, he brought out the man of the moment, Supa. And during Wizkid's performance, he brought out the "CCTV" hitmaker, King Promise, to thrill the fans.

