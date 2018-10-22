Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

The Fantasy Dome at the Accra International Trade Fair Centre was lit Saturday, October 20, when top Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes came together on one stage to thrill Glo subscribers.

A night of pure entertainment, Glo subscribers were treated to some good music and laughs (comedy).

Ghanaian comedian Foster Romanus clashed with Nigerian comedy stars Basketmouth and Gordons on stage to crack ribs.

On the music side, Ghana's Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and Patapaa clashed with Nigeria's Wizkid, Davido, Yemi Alade and Flavour to thrill the hundreds of fans gathered at the venue.

There were some few surprises.

During Sarkodie's performance, he brought out the man of the moment, Supa. And during Wizkid's performance, he brought out the "CCTV" hitmaker, King Promise, to thrill the fans.