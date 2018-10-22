Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy
Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.
news
The Fantasy Dome at the Accra International Trade Fair Centre was lit Saturday, October 20, when top Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes came together on one stage to thrill Glo subscribers.
play
Flavour performing at the Glo Mega Music Show final concert
A night of pure entertainment, Glo subscribers were treated to some good music and laughs (comedy).
play
Foster Rumanus performing at the Glo Mega Music Show final concert
Ghanaian comedian Foster Romanus clashed with Nigerian comedy stars Basketmouth and Gordons on stage to crack ribs.
play
Stonebwoy performing at the Glo Mega Music Show final concert
On the music side, Ghana's Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and Patapaa clashed with Nigeria's Wizkid, Davido, Yemi Alade and Flavour to thrill the hundreds of fans gathered at the venue.
play
Wizkid performing at the Glo Mega Music Show final concert
There were some few surprises.
play
Yemi ALade performing at the Glo Mega Music Show final concert
During Sarkodie's performance, he brought out the man of the moment, Supa. And during Wizkid's performance, he brought out the "CCTV" hitmaker, King Promise, to thrill the fans.