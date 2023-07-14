This gathering, held in the stunning location of the Safari Valley Resort, brought together distinguished guests for an experience that exuded luxury and grandeur.
Sika Osei and Jerry Adjorlolo host exclusive and extravagant event amidst nature's splendor
Ghana's high society witnessed a remarkable and opulent affair as celebrated actress Sika Osei and renowned master of ceremonies Jerry Adjorlolo co-hosted an exclusive event set amidst the captivating beauty of nature.
The event was meticulously curated by Sika Osei and Jerry Adjorlolo, both of whom showcased their exceptional hosting skills and charisma. Their radiant personalities set the tone for an evening filled with elegance, indulgence, and a celebration of life's finer pleasures in the embrace of nature's splendour.
Esteemed luminaries from various fields of endeavour were in attendance, revelling in the enchanting ambience created by the hosts. The gathering had personalities such as Sir Sam E. Jonah, President of AngloGold Ashanti; Alhaji Yusif Ibrahim, Executive Chairman of Dara Salaam group and Board Chair of GT Bank Ghana; Tawia Addo-Ashong, Board Chairman of Stanbic Bank; and Ashok Mohinani, CEO of the Mohinani Group of Companies; and Sam Afari, CEO of Safari Valley, among other notable individuals.
Nature's beauty served as the backdrop for this extravagant event, as guests were treated to breathtaking views, immersing themselves in the tranquil surroundings while relishing the finest offerings available.
While Sika Osei hosted the guests’ lunch event, Jerry Adjorlolo hosted the dinner event ensuring that every aspect of the event was meticulously crafted to perfection.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh