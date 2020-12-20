The day started off with a dance competition by the children who came in turns to show their dancing skills. Other games the children engaged in included musical chairs, rap and singing competition.

After the games food and drinks were served to all the 130 children including the care takers who were present.

Irene Logan said; “Tribassa is inspired by the vibrancy of the culture of our continent and an important way to contribute to the African story is to give back to the society hence the decision to donate

We intend to build capacity to do more of things of this nature. Sponsors who helped in contributing to the donation are DCL laboratories: they gave vitamins,masks, first aid boxes and weighing scale. EPP Books also gave stationary items and books.