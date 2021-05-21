RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Snap Inc. introduces an inclusive 'Camera' that works for every human regardless of their skin tone

Berlinda Entsie

Built for every human race, this Camera for every Snapchatter regardless of their skin tone.

Lady taking a selfie Pulse Ghana

Snap Inc. inventors of Snapchat is introducing an inclusive camera that works for every Snapchatter regardless of their skin tone.

According to the American company, cameras haven’t captured darker complexions well, which is why it is looking at building such an initiative.

This move is described as historic as most cameras do not really capture your exact skin tone especially if you are black.

The move has generated much conversation on social media as it is seen as something that will help erase racism across the world.

