StarTimes launches first ever obstacle course competition in Ghana

StarTimes is the leading digital TV operator in Africa, serving nearly 20 million users with a signal covering the whole continent and a massive distribution network of 200 brand halls

Image

Africa’s leading Pay-TV service operator StarTimes has today launched Ghana’s first ever obstacle course challenge competition.

Today, 18th October being the 30th anniversary of StarTimes, the company has reaffirmed its commitment to providing subscribers with the best of compelling content. 

The competition dubbed Ghana Challenge is a sports entertainment competition show, which will be held at the Bojo beach Resort, Accra. It features hundreds of competitors attempting to complete a series of obstacle courses of increasing difficulty for cash prizes of up to $5,000.

Each competitor is expected to overcome various physical obstacles in the form of hurdles, rope climbing, digging, sack racing and a lot more within the shortest possible time to automatically qualify into the finals.

play StarTimes Management

Being the first sports entertainment competition program in Ghana for both sexes, StarTimes seeks to unite Ghanaian celebrities with their fans as they all participate on a common ground for the ultimate prize. 

The Ghana Challenge 2018 launch was graced by some Ghanaian celebrities who dared their colleagues and fans to take up the challenge and compete against them at the Bojo Beach for the bragging right and cash prizes.

StarTimes Head of Marketing, Akofa Djankui called on all exuberant Ghanaian celebrities and the general public to register for the Ghana challenge and show what is hidden under their sleeves.

play

The competition will be premiered on the StarTimes Adepa TV channel 247 in December 2018 as one of the key entertainment content for the yuletide.

To participate, one must download the StarTimes Mobile App (StarTimes ON), click on the Ghana Challenge 2018 banner post and follow the prompt to register before Tuesday, October 23 2018.

