StarTimes to broadcast BF SUMA Connect Concert live in HD on Adepa TV

  • Published:
play

Africa’s leading pay-tv service provider StarTimes, will telecast the much anticipated BF SUMA Connect Concert live in HD on Adepa TV Channel 247.

The Star-studded Concert scheduled for the fantasy dome this Saturday October 27, 2018 will be aired live in HD on Adepa TV Channel 247 on StarTimes from 7:30pm GMT.

BF SUMA Connect Concert has an impressive line-up of artists from Ghana and Nigeria to celebrate BF SUMA’s 10-year milestone in Ghana. Shatta Wale of Ghana and Olamide from Nigeria have been named the headline artistes for the famed concert.

The artistes billed to perform alongside Shatta Wale and Olamide are Tiwa Savage, Wendy Shay, Kidi, Kuami Eugene, MzVee, La Même Gang, Dope Nation, among others.

StarTimes head of marketing, Akofa Djankui, says, “We are delighted to once again bring the best of compelling content live and in HD to our subscribers. This is very important to us because it is our own way of giving back to the creative industry in Ghana through our live broadcast of events.

The film industry is enjoying our support and the music industry should receive same to promote our Ghanaian acts to the rest of Africa and the world.

The concert promises to be an unforgettable experience and so for those who are unable to make it to the fantasy dome, they can still catch it live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247 on both decoder and the StarTimes App from 7:30pm.”

