TECNO CAMON 20 Series bags prestigious MUSE Design Awards 2023

Held by the International Awards Association (IAA), the MUSE Design Awards is one of the most influential international awards in the global design industry, known for its rigorous judging system and high-standard criteria. The award focuses on exploring artistic beauty and design innovation with the goal of fostering "design muses" as well as promoting global innovation and design excellence with expert judges from creative and design-led disciplines across the globe.

According to IAA spokesman Thomas Brandt, “We celebrate good design in all forms and TECNO CAMON 20 Series caught our eye with its outstanding attention to detail, superb craftsmanship, and innovative design qualities, making it a worthy winner of our Gold Award.”

TECNO fused the aesthetic concepts of top fashion brands and pioneering designers to create its unique CAMON PUZZLE design. TECNO has engraved a three-dimensional luxury lychee-pattern back cover material of Magic Skin while integrating sapphire-grade nanocrystalline ceramic into the construction of the device’s back cover.

TECNO challenges the traditional smartphone design language with the combination of advanced materials and a bold design philosophy with their latest CAMON 20 series for users to make a stylish statement. Despite the amazing visual aesthetics of the TECNO CAMON 20 series, the user experience is also impeccable with the introduction of the newest material technology “Magic Skin” which brings out the best of deconstructionist design, creating an incredible comfort with a natural tactile texture that is fingerprint proof.

With its unique appearance and high-quality material standard, the CAMON 20 series is surely a trailblazer by industry design standards with high commendation from the MUSE jury that highlights TECNO as a pioneer in

smartphone design.

MUSE Design Awards 2023 Gold Winner :

To learn more about TECNO, please follow @TECNOMobileGhana across all social media platforms