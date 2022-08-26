TECNO partners Ghana Menswear Week; The only men fashion show event in Ghana

A representative from TECNO explained that the partnership is not TECNO’s first stint giving Ghanaian youths a platform to showcase their talents and chase their dreams. TECNO continues to support young, ambitious youths who are determined to achieve their dreams and showcase their crafts. Hence, the brand’s involvement in various activities that provides a much-needed opportunity which falls in line with the brand’s slogan, “Stop at Nothing”.

The brand is excited to explore meaningful partnerships with the fashion industry as part of highlighting its giant step forward in aesthetic design and innovative technology whilst helping creatives close the gap between professional camera and smartphone photography in this technologically inclined world with its latest TECNO CAMON 19 series. It comes with the industry-first RGBW camera sensor and the slimmest bezel, combining high-performance and high-value designs with stunning designs for fashion-forward and lifestyle enthusiasts. TECNO CAMON 19 series recently won the world-renowned iF Design Award 2022 and MUSE Design Award 2022 for its outstanding camera module and Product Design. The new TECNO SPARK 9 series, designed for Gen Z’s and young Millenials, is redefined with an ultra-clear selfie camera and an iconic dual-ring triple AI camera.

TECNO is sure to up the stakes of the fashion show with interesting activities and gifts for outstanding designers, models and fans. Without a doubt, TECNO is committed to unearthing talents and making it a point to support platforms that give Ghanaians the chance to Own the spotlight.