Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Events >

The 16th IBCPE comes off in October


IBCPE The 16th International Building Construction & Property Exhibition comes off in October

The exhibition is organised by Image Consortium Group under the auspices of the Ministry of Works and Housing. This edition will be held from the 4th to 6th October 2018 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra.

  • Published:
The 16th International Building Construction & Property Exhibition comes off in October play

The 16th International Building Construction & Property Exhibition comes off in October

How will you feel if you can find every technical knowledge and professionals in the building, construction and property industry at one event?

You will obviously save a lot of time and avoid the heavy traffic in the city if you have to go to different locations/offices/places to ensure you know all there is or buy items for a construction project.

That is why the 16th International Building Construction and Property Exhibition (IBCPE) is being organised.

The exhibition is organised by Image Consortium Group under the auspices of the Ministry of Works and Housing. This edition will be held from the 4th to 6th October 2018 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra.

READ MORE: AUC unveils Republic Of Ghana as host country

The 16th IBCPE comes off in October play

The 16th IBCPE comes off in October

 

Image Consortium Group is a strategic Marketing Communications company in Ghana that builds relationships by managing, identifying, targeting and matching the needs of the corporate world in today's global scenario by narrowing the gap between markets and industries

IBCPE does not only provide clients all they need for construction purposes it has also created several business opportunities for its stakeholders by successfully creating the platform where all industry players such as; policymakers, building professionals prospective buyers and traders come together under one roof to stimulate networking and foster growth in the Real Estate, Water, Sanitation and Building Construction Industry.

Image Consortium Group is also the publishers of City Construction and Properties Magazine which focuses on the Building Team – Architects, Engineers, Contractors, and Building Owners/Developers.

Postby

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

5th AFRIMA: Ghana accepts official host country right 5th AFRIMA Ghana accepts official host country right
Ghana Blogging and Social Awards 2018: Vodafone wins "Most Engaging Social Media" award Ghana Blogging and Social Awards 2018 Vodafone wins "Most Engaging Social Media" award
5th AFRIMA: AUC unveils Republic Of Ghana as host country 5th AFRIMA AUC unveils Republic Of Ghana as host country
Mega concert: Stonebwoy, Wizkid, others to shut down Accra at Glo Mega show this Saturday Mega concert Stonebwoy, Wizkid, others to shut down Accra at Glo Mega show this Saturday
Beauty Pageant: B/A rep Akpene Diatta Hoggar wins Miss Universe Ghana 2018 Beauty Pageant B/A rep Akpene Diatta Hoggar wins Miss Universe Ghana 2018
Photos: Article Wan rocks fans at Play Africa BonFIRE Night With The Stars Photos Article Wan rocks fans at Play Africa BonFIRE Night With The Stars

Recommended Videos

Pulse Events: Here are the slay queens who missed the Glitz Style Awards Pulse Events Here are the slay queens who missed the Glitz Style Awards
Pulse Events: Zylofon signees & more win at Glitz Style Awards Pulse Events Zylofon signees & more win at Glitz Style Awards
Pulse Events: Glo Laffta Fest - Live PT 2 Pulse Events Glo Laffta Fest - Live PT 2



Top Articles

1 Mega concert Stonebwoy, Wizkid, others to shut down Accra at Glo Mega...bullet
2 Pulse Fashion Best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 Exclusive...bullet
3 #RTPAwards18 See full list nominees for 2018 RTP Awardsbullet
4 Ghana Blogging and Social Awards 2018 Vodafone wins "Most Engaging...bullet
5 Beauty Pageant B/A rep Akpene Diatta Hoggar wins Miss Universe...bullet
6 EMY'S 2018 Full list of winners from the Exclusive Men Of The...bullet
7 Full nominees list Pulse Ghana, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie,...bullet
8 Cinema SKY Girls bring out the big guns at the Silverbird...bullet
9 Photos Samsung Ghana launches 4 new smartphones with...bullet
10 Pulse Fashion Here are all the beautiful photos from...bullet

Top Videos

1 Pulse Events Stonebwoy's Performance at the S-concert - Pulse Eventsbullet

Events

Comedy Accra thrilled at second Glo Laffta fest show
Clubbing 8 tips on how to successfully approach a girl in a club
Ghana Event Awards 2018
#GEA2018 Ghana Event Award 2018 full list of winners
Photos Samsung empowers lives with new Note9 Smartphone
X
Advertisement