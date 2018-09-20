The 16th International Building Construction & Property Exhibition comes off in October

news

How will you feel if you can find every technical knowledge and professionals in the building, construction and property industry at one event?

You will obviously save a lot of time and avoid the heavy traffic in the city if you have to go to different locations/offices/places to ensure you know all there is or buy items for a construction project.

That is why the 16th International Building Construction and Property Exhibition (IBCPE) is being organised.

The exhibition is organised by Image Consortium Group under the auspices of the Ministry of Works and Housing. This edition will be held from the 4th to 6th October 2018 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra.

Image Consortium Group is a strategic Marketing Communications company in Ghana that builds relationships by managing, identifying, targeting and matching the needs of the corporate world in today's global scenario by narrowing the gap between markets and industries

IBCPE does not only provide clients all they need for construction purposes it has also created several business opportunities for its stakeholders by successfully creating the platform where all industry players such as; policymakers, building professionals prospective buyers and traders come together under one roof to stimulate networking and foster growth in the Real Estate, Water, Sanitation and Building Construction Industry.

Image Consortium Group is also the publishers of City Construction and Properties Magazine which focuses on the Building Team – Architects, Engineers, Contractors, and Building Owners/Developers.