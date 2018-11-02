Trigmatic visits Blue Skies factory (Photos)

news

It’s no secret that away from the world of music, Trigmatic is heavily invested in the agricultural sector.

From his social engagements, down to the acres of land, he’s already started growing rice and maize on, it’s evident that Trig is just getting started on his ambitions in the agricultural world.

What’s even more laudable are his consistent public posts of encouragement to young agri-business entrepreneurs and farmers.

His love for agriculture hasn’t gone unnoticed, as the agricultural giant Blue Skies Holdings, recently invited him to take part in their annual School Farms Awards set for the 30th of November.

In line with this invitation, Trigmatic and his team took a trip to the agribusiness giant’s factories to learn more about the history, products and processes of the business which supplies hundreds of premium stores worldwide with fresh fruits on a daily basis.

It was also an opportunity for him to acquaint himself with the progress the High School Farms initiative has made in the last 5 years.

According to his team, the trip was well documented and would be shared via his social media pages soon.

Trig stated, “I was very inspired by what I heard and saw. Blue Skies holdings is evidence that we can create the change we seek in Africa through the agriculture sector, and I’d very much like to share this story with others.”

Trig with Ruth Smith Adjei (General Manager of Blue Skies West Africa, and Alistair Djimatey (PR & Foundation Manager)