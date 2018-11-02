Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Trigmatic visits Blue Skies factory (Photos)

Trigmatic and his team took a trip to the agribusiness giant’s factories to learn more about the history, products and processes of the business which supplies hundreds of premium stores worldwide with fresh fruits on a daily basis.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Trigmatic visits Blue Skies factory play

Trigmatic visits Blue Skies factory

It’s no secret that away from the world of music, Trigmatic is heavily invested in the agricultural sector.

From his social engagements, down to the acres of land, he’s already started growing rice and maize on, it’s evident that Trig is just getting started on his ambitions in the agricultural world.

What’s even more laudable are his consistent public posts of encouragement to young agri-business entrepreneurs and farmers.

play Trigmatic visits Blue Skies factory

 

His love for agriculture hasn’t gone unnoticed, as the agricultural giant Blue Skies Holdings, recently invited him to take part in their annual School Farms Awards set for the 30th of November.

In line with this invitation, Trigmatic and his team took a trip to the agribusiness giant’s factories to learn more about the history, products and processes of the business which supplies hundreds of premium stores worldwide with fresh fruits on a daily basis.

It was also an opportunity for him to acquaint himself with the progress the High School Farms initiative has made in the last 5 years.

play Trigmatic visits Blue Skies factory

 

According to his team, the trip was well documented and would be shared via his social media pages soon.

Trig stated, “I was very inspired by what I heard and saw. Blue Skies holdings is evidence that we can create the change we seek in Africa through the agriculture sector, and I’d very much like to share this story with others.”

Trig with Ruth Smith Adjei (General Manager of Blue Skies West Africa, and Alistair Djimatey (PR & Foundation Manager)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Meet the final 10 Miss Malaika contestants Meet the final 10 Miss Malaika contestants
Maachi Desserts opens new shop at A&C Mall in East Legon (Photos) Maachi Desserts opens new shop at A&C Mall in East Legon (Photos)
Watch Wendy Shay's stunning performance at BF Suma Ghana Connect 18 concert Watch Wendy Shay's stunning performance at BF Suma Ghana Connect 18 concert
AmaCares (UK), Lokhanda empowers 300 Ideal College female students against sexual abuse in Ghana AmaCares (UK), Lokhanda empowers 300 Ideal College female students against sexual abuse in Ghana
Photos: Edem, Kwesi Arthur, Donzy, Strongman, others rock ‘Shaker vs Ko-Jo Cue’ concert Photos: Edem, Kwesi Arthur, Donzy, Strongman, others rock ‘Shaker vs Ko-Jo Cue’ concert
Miss Malaika 2018 – Who wears the crown? Miss Malaika 2018 – Who wears the crown?

Recommended Videos

Who amongst these 10 beautiful finalists wins Miss Malaika 2018? Who amongst these 10 beautiful finalists wins Miss Malaika 2018?
Pulse Events: Here are the slay queens who missed the Glitz Style Awards Pulse Events Here are the slay queens who missed the Glitz Style Awards
Pulse Events: Zylofon signees & more win at Glitz Style Awards Pulse Events Zylofon signees & more win at Glitz Style Awards



Top Articles

1 Trigmatic visits Blue Skies factory (Photos)bullet
2 Watch Wendy Shay's stunning performance at BF Suma Ghana Connect 18...bullet
3 10 best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 Glitz Africa Fashion...bullet
4 Photos Samsung Ghana launches 4 new smartphones with flagship featuresbullet
5 #RTPAwards18 See full list of winners at the 2018 RTP Awardsbullet
6 Full nominees list Pulse Ghana, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, others...bullet
7 Meet the final 10 Miss Malaika contestantsbullet
8 Miss Malaika 2018 – Who wears the crown?bullet
9 #GEA2018 Ghana Event Award 2018 full list of winnersbullet
10 Photos: Edem, Kwesi Arthur, Donzy, Strongman, others...bullet

Top Videos

1 Pulse Events Shatta Wale and the SM militants at the S Concert - Pulse...bullet
2 Pulse Events Serious 'twerk' performances at the S-concert - Pulse Eventsbullet

Events

StarTimes to broadcast BF SUMA Connect Concert live in HD on Adepa TV
With sterling performances, curtains draw on Glo Mega show
Sarkodie performing at the Glo Mega Music Show final concert
PHOTOS: Sarkodie, Wizkid, Davido, others light up Glo Mega Music final show
Orijinal Beats at OL’ Lady's gets Kumasi jamming all night to vibes of the party
Orijinal Beats at OL’ Lady's gets Kumasi jamming all night to vibes of the party
X
Advertisement