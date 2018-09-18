Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Vodafone wins "Most Engaging Social Media" award


Ghana Blogging and Social Awards 2018 Vodafone wins "Most Engaging Social Media" award

The award, presented at the recent Ghana Blogging and Social Awards event, was based on 100 per cent public votes and delivered through an online poll.

  • Published:
Vodafone wins "Most Engaging Social Media" award play

Vodafone wins "Most Engaging Social Media" award

Vodafone has been named the organisation with the Most Engaging Social Media presence in Ghana for the third time in a row.

The award, presented at the recent Ghana Blogging and Social Awards event, was based on 100 per cent public votes and delivered through an online poll.

Vodafone Ghana has over the years demonstrated its commitment to using modern and innovative channels including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp to connect and engage with its customers in line with its commitment to leading Ghana’s digital revolution.

Commenting on the awards Gayheart Mensah, Director of External Affairs at Vodafone Ghana said:

“We are excited to be recognized for our strategic use of social media in engaging and serving our customers. The corporate environment is experiencing a shift in paradigm due to the power of technology and we will continue to deploy that in satisfying our customers. This award validates the concerted efforts we put into creating and managing the channels we use to reach our customers."

The Ghana Blogging and Social Media Awards is an annual event that recognises businesses and individuals that have distinguished themselves in the blogging and social media space.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

5th AFRIMA: AUC unveils Republic Of Ghana as host country 5th AFRIMA AUC unveils Republic Of Ghana as host country
Mega concert: Stonebwoy, Wizkid, others to shut down Accra at Glo Mega show this Friday Mega concert Stonebwoy, Wizkid, others to shut down Accra at Glo Mega show this Friday
Beauty Pageant: B/A rep Akpene Diatta Hoggar wins Miss Universe Ghana 2018 Beauty Pageant B/A rep Akpene Diatta Hoggar wins Miss Universe Ghana 2018
Photos: Article Wan rocks fans at Play Africa BonFIRE Night With The Stars Photos Article Wan rocks fans at Play Africa BonFIRE Night With The Stars
Comedy: Accra thrilled at second Glo Laffta fest show Comedy Accra thrilled at second Glo Laffta fest show
Clubbing: 8 tips on how to successfully approach a girl in a club Clubbing 8 tips on how to successfully approach a girl in a club

Recommended Videos

Pulse Events: Here are the slay queens who missed the Glitz Style Awards Pulse Events Here are the slay queens who missed the Glitz Style Awards
Pulse Events: Zylofon signees & more win at Glitz Style Awards Pulse Events Zylofon signees & more win at Glitz Style Awards
Pulse Events: Glo Laffta Fest - Live PT 2 Pulse Events Glo Laffta Fest - Live PT 2



Top Articles

1 Beauty Pageant B/A rep Akpene Diatta Hoggar wins Miss Universe Ghana 2018bullet
2 #RTPAwards18 See full list nominees for 2018 RTP Awardsbullet
3 5th AFRIMA AUC unveils Republic Of Ghana as host countrybullet
4 Pulse Fashion Best dressed female celebrities at the 2018...bullet
5 EMY'S 2018 Full list of winners from the Exclusive Men Of The...bullet
6 Full nominees list Pulse Ghana, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, others...bullet
7 Mega concert Stonebwoy, Wizkid, others to shut down Accra at...bullet
8 #GEA2018 Ghana Event Award 2018 full list of winnersbullet
9 EMYs Here are all the beautiful photos from the...bullet
10 In Accra TEDxOsu releases speakers for September 8th...bullet

Top Videos

1 S Concert Fancy Gadam showcases his culture at S Concert - Pulse Eventsbullet

Events

Photos Samsung empowers lives with new Note9 Smartphone
Photos 2018 Social Media Week successfully launched in Accra
Photos from the TEDxOsu September 8th conference
Pulse Event Photos from the TEDxOsu September 8th conference
Adomaa holds ‘Adomaa Vs Adomaa’ EP concert Sept. 15
Adomaa Singer holds ‘Adomaa Vs Adomaa’ EP concert at Alliance Française Sept. 15
X
Advertisement