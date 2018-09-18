Vodafone wins "Most Engaging Social Media" award

news

Vodafone has been named the organisation with the Most Engaging Social Media presence in Ghana for the third time in a row.

The award, presented at the recent Ghana Blogging and Social Awards event, was based on 100 per cent public votes and delivered through an online poll.

Vodafone Ghana has over the years demonstrated its commitment to using modern and innovative channels including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp to connect and engage with its customers in line with its commitment to leading Ghana’s digital revolution.

Commenting on the awards Gayheart Mensah, Director of External Affairs at Vodafone Ghana said:

“We are excited to be recognized for our strategic use of social media in engaging and serving our customers. The corporate environment is experiencing a shift in paradigm due to the power of technology and we will continue to deploy that in satisfying our customers. This award validates the concerted efforts we put into creating and managing the channels we use to reach our customers."

The Ghana Blogging and Social Media Awards is an annual event that recognises businesses and individuals that have distinguished themselves in the blogging and social media space.