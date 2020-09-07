The TV show which debuted on ETV Ghana has gone through various stages to have received coverage within and beyond Ghana.

With the recent RTP Awards nomination as a Best Entertainment TV Show, and previous awards from Jack Daniels, Avance Media, University of Ghana students, WatsUp TV stands tall among its competitors in the African entertainment industry.

The brand which is also responsible for some of the biggest concerts in Ghana, has built a great reputation in hosting events, activations with participation from high ranking celebrities across Africa.

Projects aligned with the vision of WatsUp TV over the 6 years include: WatsUp TV Music Video Awards, WatsUp Magazine, Charity Donations and Celebrity Car Race.

In recounting the journey this far, CEO of WatsUp TV, Abd Traore recounted how challenging and fruitful the journey has been in building a reputable entertainment outfit for the African Market. He also noted that, WatsUp TV in its next phase will be relaunched as a TV channel offering 24hours service to its viewers and fans.