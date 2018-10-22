With sterling performances, curtains draw on Glo Mega show

news

The Fantasy Dome venue of the Glo Mega show was jam-packed on Saturday with a rich cast of some of the finest music and comedy artistes on the continent in the house to entertain Glo subscribers and friends of the brand.

The event, which dragged into the early hours of Sunday, had all the trappings of a gathering of titans of the entertainment trade, both in terms of the rich cast of acts on the bill and other stars who were guests at the event.

As early as 5:00pm, enthusiastic subscribers of Glo had begun trooping into the venue of the event to enjoy a good time with all the advertised artistes. Indeed, it was a worthwhile experience for many as they got more than they bargained for from each of the stars that night.

Before opening the stage to the rich line up of stars, Glo, as has been its tradition, gave space to some stars of the future to showcase their skills to a highly indulgent audience which gave them the needed encouragement to hold on to their dreams and seize the vast opportunities the future holds.

Afterwards, the acknowledged heavyweights took turns to entertain and serenade the expectant guests at the show. Patapaa, Yemi Alade, Flavour, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Davido and Wizkid treated the audience to exceptional lyrical vibes one after the other. Gordons and Foster Romanus, both stand-up comedians, also ensured the audience had good reasons to laugh their stress out with heavy doses of malleable jokes and rib-wrenching anecdotes.

One of the highpoints of the show however was the moment when Supa, popularly known as Ghana 2Pac, joined Sarkodie on stage to perform, sparking off loud cheers from fans who were delighted with his entry. Wizkid was also joined on stage by the CCTV crooner, King Promise.

DJ Cuppy was also on hand to entertain the audience with some good danceable music. The event also had celebrated TV icon, Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), music super diva, Omawumi and Ghanaian celebrity, Juliet Ibrahim, co-hosted the event with Gordons.

Glo Mobile’s Head of Business, Mr. Uche Ojo, who welcomed the guests to the show, said the five events were packaged to appreciate the company’s faithful subscribers and also to welcome new ones onto the network. He said the network continued to enjoy the much needed turnaround to make the user experience memorable for customers at all times. He promised that Glo would ceaselessly strive to satisfy its customers.

Yaw Bernard, a subscriber who was at the show, described the feeling as electrifying with the various artistes assembled by Glo. He contended passionately that after having witnessed all five Glo mega shows since August 12, the grand finale goes down as the biggest of the lot.

Equally, James Dadzie, who could not hide his joy at being a witness to the very last event, thanked Glo for bringing the rich cast of artistes for the enjoyment of subscribers. “I was shocked seeing all the big boys on the stage, performing one after the other. It is an experience I won’t forget in a hurry”.

For Chris Awa, a Nigerian, he could not have afforded to miss any of the five shows for any reason. Said he: “I have been a heavy user on the Glo network and from the first day I got a message on the shows, I promised myself to be part of each show. But today’s show has been the very best. I am having a nice time and I’m grateful to Glo”.

The combo event, which saw comedians and musicians sharing the same stage, was a befitting conclusion of the 5 high octane mega shows from Glo Mobile, which have taken the city of Accra by storm over the last three months.