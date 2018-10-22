Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


With sterling performances, curtains draw on Glo Mega show

The combo event, which saw comedians and musicians sharing the same stage, was a befitting conclusion of the 5 high octane mega shows from Glo Mobile

  • Published:
Image

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

The Fantasy Dome venue of the Glo Mega show was jam-packed on Saturday with a rich cast of some of the finest music and comedy artistes on the continent in the house to entertain Glo subscribers and friends of the brand.

The event, which dragged into the early hours of Sunday, had all the trappings of a gathering of titans of the entertainment trade, both in terms of the rich cast of acts on the bill and other stars who were guests at the event.

As early as 5:00pm, enthusiastic subscribers of Glo had begun trooping into the venue of the event to enjoy a good time with all the advertised artistes. Indeed, it was a worthwhile experience for many as they got more than they bargained for from each of the stars that night.

Before opening the stage to the rich line up of stars, Glo, as has been its tradition, gave space to some stars of the future to showcase their skills to a highly indulgent audience which gave them the needed encouragement to hold on to their dreams and seize the vast opportunities the future holds.

play Ghanaian comedian, Foster Romanus

Afterwards, the acknowledged heavyweights took turns to entertain and serenade the expectant guests at the show. Patapaa, Yemi Alade, Flavour, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Davido and Wizkid treated the audience to exceptional lyrical vibes one after the other. Gordons and Foster Romanus, both stand-up comedians, also ensured the audience had good reasons to laugh their stress out with heavy doses of malleable jokes and rib-wrenching anecdotes.

One of the highpoints of the show however was the moment when Supa, popularly known as Ghana 2Pac, joined Sarkodie on stage to perform, sparking off loud cheers from fans who were delighted with his entry. Wizkid was also joined on stage by the CCTV crooner, King Promise.

play Davido

DJ Cuppy was also on hand to entertain the audience with some good danceable music. The event also had celebrated TV icon, Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), music super diva, Omawumi and Ghanaian celebrity, Juliet Ibrahim, co-hosted the event with Gordons.

play

Glo Mobile’s  Head of Business, Mr. Uche Ojo, who welcomed the guests to the show, said the five events were packaged to appreciate the company’s faithful subscribers and also to welcome new ones onto the network. He said the network continued to enjoy the much needed turnaround to make the user experience memorable for customers at all times. He promised that Glo would ceaselessly strive to satisfy its customers.

Yaw Bernard, a subscriber who was at the show, described the feeling as electrifying with the various artistes assembled by Glo. He contended passionately that after having witnessed all five Glo mega shows since August 12, the grand finale goes down as the biggest of the lot.

Equally, James Dadzie, who could not hide his joy at being a witness to the very last event, thanked Glo for bringing the rich cast of artistes for the enjoyment of subscribers. “I was shocked seeing all the big boys on the stage, performing one after the other. It is an experience I won’t forget in a hurry”.

play The crowd enjoyed every moment.

For Chris Awa, a Nigerian, he could not have afforded to miss any of the five shows for any reason. Said he: “I have been a heavy user on the Glo network and from the first day I got a message on the shows, I promised myself to be part of each show. But today’s show has been the very best. I am having a nice time and I’m grateful to Glo”.

play Sarkodie thrilled patrons with hit songs

The combo event, which saw comedians and musicians sharing the same stage, was a befitting conclusion of the 5 high octane mega shows from Glo Mobile, which have taken the city of Accra by storm over the last three months.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

PHOTOS: Sarkodie, Wizkid, Davido, others light up Glo Mega Music final show PHOTOS: Sarkodie, Wizkid, Davido, others light up Glo Mega Music final show
Orijinal Beats at OL’ Lady's gets Kumasi jamming all night to vibes of the party Orijinal Beats at OL’ Lady's gets Kumasi jamming all night to vibes of the party
West Hills Mall's old school challenge warms up with big fitness walk West Hills Mall's old school challenge warms up with big fitness walk
StarTimes launches first ever obstacle course competition in Ghana StarTimes launches first ever obstacle course competition in Ghana
Malta Guinness announces $20,000 prize money for Maltavator challenge season 2 Malta Guinness announces $20,000 prize money for Maltavator challenge season 2
DJ Mensah All White party slated for November 2 at SOHO Club DJ Mensah All White party slated for November 2 at SOHO Club

Recommended Videos

Pulse Events: Here are the slay queens who missed the Glitz Style Awards Pulse Events Here are the slay queens who missed the Glitz Style Awards
Pulse Events: Zylofon signees & more win at Glitz Style Awards Pulse Events Zylofon signees & more win at Glitz Style Awards
Pulse Events: Glo Laffta Fest - Live PT 2 Pulse Events Glo Laffta Fest - Live PT 2



Top Articles

1 Concert Sarkodie to headline Glo Mega Show on Oct 20 in Ghanabullet
2 West Hills Mall's old school challenge warms up with big fitness walkbullet
3 September 9 Glo Laffta fest returns to Accra on Sundaybullet
4 Mega concert Stonebwoy, Wizkid, others to shut down Accra at Glo...bullet
5 Clash of the titans as biggest acts jam at Glo Mega show grand...bullet
6 StarTimes launches first ever obstacle course competition in...bullet
7 Lafftafest shows Glo lines up stars for Mega Musicbullet
8 #RTPAwards18 See full list of winners at the 2018 RTP Awardsbullet
9 Orijinal Beats at OL’ Lady's gets Kumasi jamming all...bullet
10 DJ Mensah All White party slated for November 2 at...bullet

Events

2baba, Falz, M.I, Darey, Bovi perform at Sound Sultan's star-studded "Jungle Story" musical
Orijin set to give Kumasi double dose of jams
Ghana Cocktail Festival 2018 lives a lasting impression on the minds of everyone
Mega Event Ghana Cocktail Festival 2018 lives a lasting impression on the minds of everyone
#RTPAwards18 Stacy Amoateng wins RTP Personality of The Year
X
Advertisement