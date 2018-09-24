news

The Glo Mega Show scored a much-loved encore with the successful hosting of the second Mega Music event and the fourth in the string of five events which began on August 12.

At an impressive concert held at the Fantasy Dome, Glo Mobile pulled some of the finest A-List music artistes across Ghana, Nigeria and Tanzania, to perform for the enjoyment of Glo subscribers and friends of the brand.

Glo lined up a rich cast of eight artistes, unarguably the biggest and best collection of artistes gathered by any corporate organisation to perform on one night. These included Wizkid, Stonebwoy, Samini, Yemi Alade, Tekno, Kofi Kinaata, MzVee and Diamond Platnumz.

The fans were literally riotous, enthusiastically gobbling the performances and loving every minute of the tunes from the various artistes lined up by Glo for the night.

The night opened with performances from upcoming music acts whose deliveries were pointers to the good vibes that were to come from the bigger stars later on.

Anchored by the duo of popular comedian, Gordons and the ever-young Nana Aba Anamoah, the show lived up to the expectations of the ecstatic crowd.

MzVee was the first to perform among the cast for the night and she gave a good account of herself. He performance was hallmarked by her closing song, Come and See My Moda, a duet she sang with the delectable Yemi Alade, who incidentally was the second act of the night. MzVee was simply a delight on the lighted stage.

Yemi Alade gave almost an hour of energy sapping performance and the audience loved each minute she was on stage. many of her hit tunes came up during her performance and she got the audience singing along.

The performances by Kofi Kinaata, Tekno and Diamond Platnumz were as electrifying as their passion and energy.

The legendary dancehall maestro, Samini, brought the roof literally crashing down with a performance that got both the young and old singing along with him. He just had a connection with both generations. His protégé, Stonebwoy was also a delight on stage and he did a perfect rendition of many of his hit tunes.

Wizkid was the last act for the night and he left no one in doubt that he, indeed, is the Star Boy, The high point of his performance was when he was joined by Samini on stage to perform Samini’s hit track song, Time Bomb together.

Saturday’s event was the fourth in the tapestry of five events organised by Glo Mobile to appreciate and entertain its subscribers.

The last event is scheduled to hold on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at the same Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair, Accra. The event will definitely be the much-expected climax to the five-event package by Glo Mobile.

The event will be a combo, with comedians and musicians sharing the stage. Music stars expected on that date include Davido, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Wizkid, Yemi Alade, Flavour and Patapaa. They will be joined by comedians, Foster Romanus, Basketmouth and Gordons.

Head of Business at Glo Mobile. Mr. Uche Ojo, promised that the fifth event holding on October 20 “will be the much-expected icing on the cake as it will be the talk of the town for some time to come.”

He noted that Glo subscribers that wish to attend the event should use a minimum GHc20 for voice or GHc30 for both voice and data on their Glo line before the event to get an invitation from Glo through SMS and confirmation calls. He added that new subscribers can purchase a pre-bundled SIM for GHc30 with 3.2GB data (that can be used anytime), register and get an invite.

They can pick their tickets at select locations across Accra such as 37 Max Mart, Accra Mall Silverbird Cinema, West Hills Mall Silverbird Cinema, Airport Shell, Shell Dansoman, Baatsona Total, SMICE Phone Shop at Kotoka International Airport and at Junction Mall at Nungua.