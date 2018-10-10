Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Wizkid, Sarkodie, Davido, Stonebwoy ready for Glo Mega Show on Oct 20


Concert Sarkodie to headline Glo Mega Show on Oct 20; Shatta Wale missing

Sarkodie, who gave a sterling performance at the first music show would spearhead the rich ensemble of stars expected to serenade guests at the event. 

  • Published:
play Sarkodie

The biggest array of stars are gathering on Saturday, October 20, for the final show of the talk of the town Glo Mega shows.

The artistes include the best of Ghana and Nigeria music and comedy. Sarkodie, Wizkid, Davido, Stonebwoy, Yemi Alade, Flavour and Patapaa will be joined by comedians Foster Romanus, Basketmouth and Gordons for the grandest show ever to be hosted in Accra.

The event, the last in the series of five events organized by Glo Mobile, lines up the richest cast of artistes ever to perform under one roof in Ghana. Unlike the four last shows, the event will be a combo of music and comedy.

READ ALSO: Stacy Amoateng wins RTP Personality of The Year

Sarkodie, who gave a sterling performance at the first music show held at the same venue on August 25, would spearhead the rich ensemble of stars expected to serenade guests at the event. 

Sarkodie told reporters that the Glo Mega Shows have been most exciting and that he expected Saturday’s show- the grand finale- to be truly grand and memorable. He urged all music lovers to go to the show prepared to enjoy themselves as the night would be full of fun and good vibes. 

“I can’t wait to see the fans of SarkNation at the show on Saturday (October 20),” he said. 

Much in the same vein, Ghanaian dancehall and reggae artiste and leader of the Bhim Nation, Livingstone Etse Satekla, best known in showbiz as Stonebwoy, appears to be up to the hilt with vim and zeal to dazzle fans at the finale encounter.   

Stonebwoy, who previously had a wonderful outing at the second Mega Music event on September 22, has said he was “eagerly looking forward to a groovy night on Saturday, October 20 at Fantasy”. He called on Glo subscribers and music lovers to throng the venue on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Stop the bragging and chill, your bank account can’t buy one tear rubber Vogue – Sarkodie shades Shatta

Apart from existing Glo subscribers, who have enjoyed free access to all the previous episodes of the Mega Shows, the grand finale is open to all residents of the Accra Metropolis. To be part of the show, one must simply purchase a Glo SIM Card for Ghc50. The special chip already has 3.2GB data pre-loaded onto it and the new subscriber gets to enjoy both the show and also the best of data services from Glo henceforth.  

These special Glo SIMs are available at all Gloworld shops in Accra and at any of the designated ticket sales points across the city. These included Max Mart at 37, Silverbird Galleria at Accra Mall and West &ills Malls, Weija. Others are Baatsona Total, Shell Airport, Shell Dansoman, Smice Phone shop at Kotoka International Airport and Junction Mall, Nungua. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

#RTPAwards18: Stacy Amoateng wins RTP Personality of The Year #RTPAwards18 Stacy Amoateng wins RTP Personality of The Year
#RTPAwards18: See full list of winners at the 2018 RTP Awards #RTPAwards18 See full list of winners at the 2018 RTP Awards
Celebrating Writers: The '500 Word Festival' launched; submissions open to all writers Celebrating Writers The '500 Word Festival' launched; submissions open to all writers
MC: Meet George Bannerman, the greatest Master of Ceremonies of our time MC Meet George Bannerman, the greatest Master of Ceremonies of our time
#RTPAwards18: Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Wendy Shay, Okomfuor Kwadee to perform at RTP Awards 2018 #RTPAwards18 Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Wendy Shay, Okomfuor Kwadee to perform at RTP Awards 2018
Photos: Orijinal Beats gets off to a great start at Purple Pub Photos Orijinal Beats gets off to a great start at Purple Pub

Recommended Videos

Pulse Events: Here are the slay queens who missed the Glitz Style Awards Pulse Events Here are the slay queens who missed the Glitz Style Awards
Pulse Events: Zylofon signees & more win at Glitz Style Awards Pulse Events Zylofon signees & more win at Glitz Style Awards
Pulse Events: Glo Laffta Fest - Live PT 2 Pulse Events Glo Laffta Fest - Live PT 2



Top Articles

1 #RTPAwards18 See full list of winners at the 2018 RTP Awardsbullet
2 #RTPAwards18 See full list nominees for 2018 RTP Awardsbullet
3 Concert Sarkodie to headline Glo Mega Show on Oct 20; Shatta Wale...bullet
4 #GEA2018 Ghana Event Award 2018 full list of winnersbullet
5 #RTPAwards18 Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Wendy Shay, Okomfuor Kwadee to...bullet
6 Full nominees list Pulse Ghana, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, others...bullet
7 GEA 2018 Amakye Dede, Bola Ray, KKD, Uncle Ebo Whyte,...bullet
8 Photos Orijinal Beats gets off to a great start at Purple Pubbullet
9 Charity Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel kick-starts its Kilo...bullet
10 MC Meet George Bannerman, the greatest Master of...bullet

Events

Ghana Music Wizkid, Samini, others gave sterling performances at Glo Mega Music show
The 16th International Building Construction & Property Exhibition comes off in October
IBCPE The 16th International Building Construction & Property Exhibition comes off in October
Don Obilor, AFRIMA Regional Director, Western Africa; Okatakyie Nana Anim 1, Advisory Board Member, Ministry of Tourism, Arts &amp; Culture, Ghana; Dr. Ziblim Iddi Barri, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture; Hon. Minister Catherine Afeku, Ministry of Tourism, Arts &amp; Culture, Ghana; Mike Dada, President/Executive Producer, AFRIMA, Ms. Matlou Tsotetsi, Matlou Tsotetsi, Director, Brand Communication; Mr. Ernest Ewane, AFRIMA Regional Director, Central Africa; &amp; Mr. Vitus-Otto Langmagne, Ag. Chief Director, Ministry of Tourism, Arts &amp; Culture.
5th AFRIMA Ghana accepts official host country right
Slang Slang you need to know if you want to be a cool kid
X
Advertisement