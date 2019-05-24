The press launch which took place at The African Regent at Airport West saw actor James Gardiner, actress Selly Gally and model Victoria Michaels in attendance.

Ogelle Africa – a user-generated video streaming platform just like YouTube – is a resource and entertainment platform for films, music, comedy, cuisine, lifestyle and many more.

It pays content creators who are able to accumulate or generate views from 10,000 upwards with a pay-out of USD 100.00.

“Ogelle will revolutionise the way African content is created and served globally,” Osita Oparaugo, a Nigerian entrepreneur and the C.E.O of Reddot Television Network Limited, said at the press soirée.

The platform offers unlimited entertainment with 100 per cent focus on African content and has a community blog for anything (with the exception of hates, violence, cyberbullying, and a crime against women and children).

“Ogelle is not a television station, rather a resource and entertainment platform where users can create their own channels and upload contents for the world to view.”

The platform also provides multiple opportunities for Africans content creators and curators to monetise and make a good income from their content across the globe.

To the lovers of African content, Ogelle presents world-class content that is rich in Africa’s customs and traditions, bold, diverse and globally appealing.

Interested content creators can start monetising their content by creating their channels on Ogelle.com and start uploading the creative works.