10 sexy photos of Kojo Jones, the rich Ghanaian man getting married

Let's face it, our Anshatis are hosting most of the biggest weddings in the country and Kojo Jones and his wife to be own won't be an exception.

Kojo Jones won the Young Achiever Award for Ghana and Africa (Rising Star Award) at the Exclusive Men of the Year Awards (EMY) in 2018.

The name of his wife-to-be has surfaced on social media as Rachael ahead of her traditional ceremony.

The 32-year-old businessman is already trending when spotted in a viral video parading a convoy from Accra to Kumasi to wed his girlfriend.

Obviously, the marriage ceremony of the businessman with the #thejonesbond2022 will be 2022's biggest wedding yet, just like that of Despite's son's wedding in 2020 and that of the Adinkra Pie CEO's wedding with Anita in 2021.

Opulence and flamboyance have already bathed the ceremony which has been become a trending discussion on social media as netizens can't stop talking about the extravaganza displayed.

Videos cited by Pulse.com.gh shows royalty and display of rich Akan tradition as colourful Kente fabrics flooded the event.

Kojo's wedding has already been the talk of the town and fashion critics are highly impressed with their apparel. Hence, we have compiled 10 dapper photos of Kojo Jones. Just so you get to know the rich man better.

Check photos below:

