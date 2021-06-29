RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

10 style influencers, celebrities we didn't see at VGMA22

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

The much-anticipated 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards took place over the weekend at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center (AICC).

Shatta Wale, Joselyn Dumas and Stonebwoy
Shatta Wale, Joselyn Dumas and Stonebwoy

Fashion lovers and social media users were glued to their phones waiting to see style icons, influencers and celebrities on the red carpet at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Recommended articles

It was a historic night for key players in the music industry to be honoured and also showcase their creativity in magnificent apparel as the world look on to see what Ghana's music and fashion industry is all about.

As much as we can't forget Nana Akua Addo's mind-blowing look, we were expecting to see these celebrities on the red carpet.

Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah
Jackie Appiah Pulse Ghana

Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn Dumas DCX

Moesha Boduong

Moesha Boduong's stunning look for Miss Ghana 2018
Moesha Boduong's stunning look for Miss Ghana 2018 ece-auto-gen

Victoria Michaels

Victoria Michaels
Victoria Michaels ece-auto-gen

MzVee

Mzvee
Mzvee ece-auto-gen

James Gardiner

James Gardiner
James Gardiner Pulse Ghana

Kalybos

Kalybos
Kalybos Pulse Ghana

Shata Wale

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy Pulse Ghana

