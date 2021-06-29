10 style influencers, celebrities we didn't see at VGMA22

Fashion lovers and social media users were glued to their phones waiting to see style icons, influencers and celebrities on the red carpet at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
The much-anticipated 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards took place over the weekend at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center (AICC).
Fashion lovers and social media users were glued to their phones waiting to see style icons, influencers and celebrities on the red carpet at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
It was a historic night for key players in the music industry to be honoured and also showcase their creativity in magnificent apparel as the world look on to see what Ghana's music and fashion industry is all about.
As much as we can't forget Nana Akua Addo's mind-blowing look, we were expecting to see these celebrities on the red carpet.
Jackie Appiah
Joselyn Dumas
Moesha Boduong
Victoria Michaels
MzVee
James Gardiner
Kalybos
Shata Wale
Stonebwoy
